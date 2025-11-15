2027: Tinubu Support Group Expands Mandate to Mbah’s Second Term Ambition

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





Pro-groups within the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun realigning their strategies to reflect the current realities in the party structure.



The Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, formally joined APC on October 14 and as the leader of the party in his state he also controls the party structure and calls the shots.



To this end, an APC pro-group, the Bola Ahmed Ideological Group’ (BAIG) has adjusted its grassroots strategies to accommodate the political interest of Governor Mbah come 2027.



The Enugu State Coordinator of BAIG Hon. Rufus Oguejiofor Nwagu, made known the adjustment in the groups strategies when he paid a courtesy visit to the Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Mbah, Hon.Frank Anioma.



He said that BAIG, which is focused on mobilising Enugu grassroots for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, has decided to extend its efforts to Mbah.



Nwagu explained that since the Enugu governor has in his wisdom elected to align with the ruling APC, the group has reciprocated by including his re-lection among its priorities.



He also pointed out Mbah’s outstanding achievement in the transformation of Enugu State in a spate of two years in office was commendable, adding that “Enugu state has never had it so good like now.”



Nwagu reeled out Governor Mbah’s notable achievements saying that “the newly built and one of the best International Conference Centres in Africa, is now sited in Enugu.



“The abandoned and dilapidated Hotel Presidential is now refurbished. The Smart School project located in each of the 260 wards in Enugu State is on course. Several other projects of his administration is turning the state one of the best in Nigeria.”



According to him, “part of our mandate is to convince the Enugu state electorates to re elect Governor Mbah for a second term” come 2027 general election.



The BAIG Coordinator, was in company with the state Organising Secretary, Hon. Alex Ikechukwu Ikeokwu, Youth Leader, Hon. Chinedu Eneh, Welfare Officer, Hon. Chukwudi Onuigbo, Deputy Youth Leader, Mr. Echezona Udegbe, among others.



He said that the national leadership of the body has mandated them “to familiarise with every structure of the party in Enugu state” for the purpose of massive grassroots mobilisation.



“Fortunately for us, our Governor Peter Mbah has seen reasons to come on board the APC. We are here to assure you that our new group will leave nothing undone to promote Governor Mbah in every part of the state.”



Hon. Anioma in his response commended BAIG for its decision to work for the re-election of both Mr. President and Governor Mbah, adding that it was a noble objective.



He stressed that Governor Mbah’s decision to align with the party at the centr was in the best interest of Enugu state and the South-east zone in general.



The SPA noted that in so doing, “the zone will stop playing politics of exclusion (and) play decisive roles in the mainstream.”



He assured the officials of the Enugu State chapter of BAIG that his office would give the body all the necessary support to succeed in achieving the set goals.