15% Fuel Import Duty U-Turn: ADC Takes Credit, Accuses FG of Policy Confusion

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken responsibility for prompting the federal government to drop its controversial plan to introduce a 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel, insisting that the now-abandoned measure further proves the Tinubu administration lacks clarity and is simply experimenting with governance.

ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday in Abuja, recalled its October 31, 2025 warning that the proposed tariff would worsen the economic strain already inflicted by subsidy removal, currency depreciation, and rising living costs.

The ADC applauded the government for reversing course but stressed that the administration must learn to thoroughly scrutinise policies before announcing them, only to backtrack shortly after.

“Following our statement issued on October 31st, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is pleased to note that the federal government has heeded our call to reverse its ill-conceived decision to impose a 15 per cent import duty on imported petrol and diesel products.

“While we welcome the decision of the government to reverse itself on the wrong-headed policy, we are concerned that this reversal is about the seventh occasion in two years where this government would announce a policy or decision and immediately reverse itself.

”As we noted in our statement reacting to the planned tariff, the ‘new levy is likely to push the pump price of petrol beyond N1,000 per litre. If this happens, life would become even more unbearable for families, commuters, transporters, farmers, and small businesses already struggling under the weight of fuel subsidy removal without social protection and currency devaluation without safeguards.’

”We also queried why the government was contemplating taxing imported fuel without first ensuring local capacity for production.

”We find it quite interesting that these are the very reasons the government has given for reversing itself, which makes us wonder if any critical thinking and impact analysis happens in this government.

“What has become clear, however, is that President Tinubu is running a government of trial and error that is merely experimenting and bumbling through.

“It is even more disturbing to see different agencies and officials of government singing discordant tunes on the same issue, as evidenced in their explanations for the tariff reversal.

“While one agency announced that the implementation of the policy was merely postponed, another said that it was no longer in view. This shows a government that is confused, unsure, and dangerously working at cross purposes. Nigerians deserve better.

“We urge the Tinubu government to realise that public office is a responsibility, not a laboratory. The ADC will continue to stand firmly with Nigerians and speak out against any decision that threatens their wellbeing.”