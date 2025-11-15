13 Years After, Family, Clerics, Associates Honour Late Olusola Saraki with Prayers

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Family members, clerics, associates and political supporters of the late political icon in Kwara State, Dr. Olusola Saraki, yesterday held Islamic prayers in his honour, 13 years after his demise.

The 13th anniversary remembrance prayers, held in his Iloffa GRA, Ilorin, was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Solih, alongside other notable Islamic clerics in the state capital.

Quoting verses from the Quran, the Chief Imam prayed for the repose of the soul of the statesman, while he said that Saraki lived an exemplary life of kindness and philanthropy.

In his remarks, the scion of Saraki dynasty, and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to grant his father a place amongst the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus.

“Thirteen years have passed since my father, Oloye, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, passed away.

“Today, as we remember his life and enduring legacy, I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to grant him a place amongst the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus.

“I also pray that He gives us the strength to continue honouring the great Oloye’s memory through our own humility and service to our people.

“We are deeply grateful to all our friends, well-wishers, and religious leaders who joined us for the 13th anniversary remembrance prayers of our late father, Oloye, held today in Ilorin and led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Bashir Solih.”

Dignitaries at the event include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and supporters, PDP governorship aspirants, namely: Hon. Ahmad Ali, Engr. Kale Kawu, Ladi Hassan and Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), among other party stalwarts.