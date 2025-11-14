Uniport VC Tasks GSA Executives on  Achieving Results

Sunday Okobi

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Professor Owunari Georgewill, has advised the newly inaugurated executives of the Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) to uphold peace, dialogue, and service as they take up their new roles.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the university campus, Professor Georgewill commended the smooth conduct of the recent GSA elections, and expressed satisfaction with the peaceful transition of leadership.

He said: “Democracy has come to stay, and I am happy that the GSA elections have ended peacefully.”

However, the VC also issued a word of caution to the new leaders, urging them to avoid reverting to the old days of conflict and division within the association, saying: “My word of caution is this: do not take us back to the old days when the GSA was full of conflict and division.”

Professor Georgewill praised the immediate-past administration for maintaining stability within the association urged the new leaders to work closely with the university management.

He emphasised the importance of dialogue and collaboration in achieving results, saying: “Explore dialogue and work together with the university management to achieve your goals.

“We must work together-GSA and management ensure progress. Your government will not be measured by protests or demonstrations but by the number of achievements within your tenure.”

The VC reminded the new executives that leadership is about service to others, not personal gain. He encouraged them to use dialogue and reconciliation in addressing issues affecting postgraduate students.

“Peace is priceless. War is senseless. Don’t go the path of protests; go the path of dialogue and understanding,” he added. Georgewill also commended the GSA President, Mr. Nnamdi Samuel Nwala, for promoting gender sensitivity by ensuring women are represented in his leadership. “You have shown great understanding of the importance of gender inclusion. I want to thank you for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, the new GSA President, Nwala, described his election as a call to serve and promised an all-inclusive administration.

He pledged to focus on student welfare, skill development, and women’s participation in leadership.

According to him, “My administration will prioritise students’ welfare, empowerment programmes, and capacity-building opportunities.

“We will also ensure that women are fully represented in committees and decision-making.”

He further promised to complete ongoing GSA projects and work with the university management to improve healthcare access for postgraduate students. The inauguration was attended by the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Chima Wokocha, other university officials, and student representatives.