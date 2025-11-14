  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

Owoturo Tasks Registrars on Innovation to Strengthen Capital Market

Business | 3 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

The immediate President and Chairman of Council of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), Oluseyi Owoturo, has urged registrars to embrace innovation and efficiency in service delivery to strengthen trust and deepen participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Conference and Presidential Investiture of the Institute in Lagos, Owoturo, also the Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Registrar Limited, said the forum was designed to explore how registrars can transform their operations through technology and forward-thinking strategies to meet the demands of the future.

He said the conference theme, “Unlocking Global Value: The Evolving Role of Capital Market Registrars in Trust, Efficiency and Innovation,” reflected the need for registrars to evolve from traditional record-keepers to strategic partners shaping the future of the capital market.

According to him, the role of registrars now extends to fostering transparency, enhancing investor engagement, and supporting the growth of a resilient and sustainable market.

