Northern Youth Mobilises Members for PDP National Convention, Cautions Judiciary Against Conflicting Judgement

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Northern Youth Network (NYN) has announced plans to mobilise hundreds of young people from the 19 Northern states to attend the forthcoming 2025 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention holding in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sulaiman Yakubu in a statement issued Friday said the move was a show of solidarity towards the need to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, however, cautioned the judiciary against giving conflicting judgements that could bring confusions and undermine the country’s democracy.

It also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership.

Yakubu described Makinde as a “symbol of competence, transparency, and modern leadership,” citing his administration’s remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, fiscal prudence, and youth empowerment in Oyo State.

He noted that PDP is the only party in the country which hasn’t changed name since 1999.

He expressed worry that some politicians, who rode on PDP’s platform to become ministers, governors, commissioners and others in the past, are now determined to destroy the party and make Nigeria a one party state to satisfy their selfish interests.

He noted: “For democracy to thrive, there is a need for strong opposition; it’s not a good thing to have a one-party system in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“This is why we are drumming support for Governor Makinde and other party leaders who intend to rebuild PDP through the National Convention.

“PDP is the only opposition party that can challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, hence the need to rebuild the party. We stand with Governor Makinde and others in this struggle.”

The group operating under the political mentorship of Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, a member of the PDP and a renowned advocate for youth inclusion in governance.

The Network’s planned presence at the Oyo convention, Yakubu said, was both a demonstration of loyalty to Peller’s ideals and an expression of confidence in Governor Makinde’s leadership capacity at the national level.