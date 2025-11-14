Moot Court: Aviation Sector’s Integration Into Global Financing System

Emameh Gabriel writes that a landmark moot court competition held in Abuja has drawn international acclaim, marking a significant advancement for Nigeria’s aviation sector and its integration into the global financing landscape.

The first ever Nigeria Cape Town Convention (CTC) Moot Court Competition has drawn widespread acclaim from the Aviation Working Group (AWG), the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and the Federal High Court in Abuja. Officials at the event’s grand finale described the competition as both enriching and remarkable.

The timing of the event underscores its strategic importance, coinciding with Nigeria’s remarkable ascent in global aviation compliance. The nation’s rating under the Cape Town Convention has jumped to 75.5 percent, demonstrating substantial progress toward meeting international aviation financing requirements.

The groundbreaking competition emerged from a partnership between the Cape Town Convention Academic Project (CTCAP), UNIDROIT, and the University of Cambridge. Its core mission: to immerse Nigeria’s future legal professionals in the intricacies of the international treaty that governs aviation commerce. Through realistic courtroom simulations built around detailed hypothetical cases, participants gained practical understanding of the convention’s complex provisions.

The initiative reflects the forward-looking vision of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo. His objective is to prepare the next generation of legal practitioners for the demands of international aviation law, focusing specifically on the Cape Town Convention – a treaty Nigeria has formally endorsed.

Keyamo brought personal credibility to the mission, having established his legal credentials decades earlier when he was recognised as the top advocate at the 1992 Teslim Olawole Moot Court Competition in International Law.

The Nigerian moot court fact pattern focused on cross border insolvency and was argued by the University of Benin (representing the Airline and Nigerian Guarantor) and the University of Lagos (representing the Lessor and the Bank).

In his remarks, the Secretary General of the Aviation Working Group, Jeffrey Wool, emphasised the value of the moot court in familiarising students with the treaty.

“We note that the court recently passed a Practice Directive on how to address Cape Town Convention cases. This is an opportunity in the educational setting to become familiar with the treaty and to give students firsthand experience working with judges, industry experts, and academics,” Wool said.

As a Co-Director of the Cape Town Academy Project, Wool also commended the students’ performance as “excellent,” adding, “I have had the honour of attending five other moot courts around the world—in Cambridge, Singapore, New York, Ireland, and Canada. The Nigerian students performed at a level comparable to top universities worldwide. They should be proud of themselves.”

Addressing attendees at the awards dinner, the Minister who was represented by the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Anastasia Gbem,

positioned Nigeria’s event within a global context, noting that similar competitions have taken place in several leading nations including the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Ireland.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in his keynote address, welcomed dignitaries including the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Honourable Justices, the Secretary General of the Aviation Working Group, CEOs of aviation agencies, distinguished delegates, captains of industry, law faculty deans, student participants, and members of the press.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you all to this epoch-making event of the International Cape Town Convention Moot Court Competition taking place here at the Federal High Court in the city of Abuja. This moot court marks one in the series of many that have taken place in other parts of the globe in particular the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Ireland”.

The Minister emphasised that Nigeria had achieved a significant milestone as the first African country to successfully host the competition, which generated substantial interest from students and was keenly contested by 18 universities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

He traced Nigeria’s journey with the Cape Town Convention, noting that it began with ratification and domestication more than two decades ago. “Since then, Nigeria has progressively taken steps to ensure compliance with her obligations under the convention”.

Highlighting President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to good governance, Keyamo detailed Nigeria’s “unparalleled commitment in promoting compliance and implementation of the Cape Town Convention with the adoption of the Federal High Court Practice Direction and the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).”

These measures, he noted, resulted in removing Nigeria from the AWG blacklist and raising Nigeria’s compliance rating from 49% to 75.5% in less than two years.

“This targeted regulatory enhancement has opened the gateway of business opportunities for our local airline operators who can now easily access the aircraft markets at more affordable cost and thereby well positioned to compete favourably at the global market and increase growth of the industry,” the Minister explained.

He revealed that the benefits are already materializing, citing “the dry lease of aircraft recently concluded successfully by one local operator which has not happened in past 10 years in the industry.”

Keyamo characterised the moot court’s success as demonstrating Nigeria’s long-term commitment “of not only enhancing the implementation of the Cape Town but creating awareness and building capacity of our youth who may in the near future occupy positions of responsibility in the aviation industry, judiciary and legal practice and other related fields.”

He warmly congratulated the participants, saying, “I commend your indomitable spirit and the interest you have all exhibited in the understanding of the Cape Town Convention. You represent a beacon of hope for this great country and the future development of the aviation industry.”

The Minister emphasised that this initiative aligns with the present administration’s five-point agenda for capacity building and development in the aviation sector.

Keyamo expressed profound appreciation for the support from the Federal High Court leadership under Justice John Tsoho, noting that “the great achievements which we have recorded with the Cape Town Convention have been made possible with His Lordship collaboration and support.”

He also commended the panel of judges—Justice Nyako, Justice Omotosho and Justice Abdulmalik—for conducting the proceedings, noting their contributions “have no doubt made this not just a grand success but a precedent for other countries to emulate.”

Keyamo also thanked Aviation Working Group Secretary General Jeffrey Wool “for extending the opportunity to Nigeria to hold the moot court competition and for the huge support that my administration has received towards the enhancement of compliance with the Cape Town Convention.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, noted that the CTC “has significantly improved Nigeria’s standing with aircraft lessors and the broader aviation business community.”

Represented by Captain Donald Tonye Spiff, Najomo recalled that, in the past, most aircraft manufacturers and leasing companies were reluctant to do business in Nigeria. However, with the CTC now in effect, such assurances have been provided.

Najomo added, “Through the efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, we are now in the good books of these organisations. This enlightenment program tells the world that we have arrived and are ready to do business.”

He praised the students for their impressive performance, brilliance, and commitment, noting that it reflects the country’s capacity across all sectors. “I am very proud of them. They are young Nigerians who prove that our country still has a crop of intelligent, eloquent, and focused young stars.”

Presiding over the competition, Justice Binta Nyako, along with Justices Joyce Abdulmalik and James Omotosho, commended both teams for their strong performances.

Justice Nyako reminded the student lawyers that, even in a moot court setting, “jurisdiction in any matter is not something that can be conferred by parties; it can only be conferred by law.” She further instructed the students that foreign judgments must first be registered in Nigeria before they can be enforced.

The competition featured 18 universities from all the six geo-political zones in the preliminary rounds. University of Benin and the University of Lagos emerged as the top two teams, advancing to the final held on November 12, 2025.

-Gabriel writes from Abuja.