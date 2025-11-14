How Renewed Hope Partners’ LGA Tour is Clearing Doubts of ‘Doubting Thomas’ About Abia APC

Udora Orizu writes that the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) ongoing local government tour in Abia State has proven that energy shouldn’t be wasted on ‘Doubting Thomas’ — let your results speak.

In the political arena of Abia State, a quiet revolution is taking place – one that many are beginning to notice, aligning with and now envying. The All Progressives Congress (APC), once dismissed as a political outcast in Abia state, is today proving that consistency, strategy and connection with the people can turn the tide.

From the federal level to the grassroots, the party’s growing strength is reshaping political discourse in a region long dominated by other political parties.

For over two decades, Abia politics was underpinned by the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Its grip on power seemed unshakable, as the party dominated state politics from 1999 till 2023 when Alex Otti of the Labour Party won the 2023 governorship election.

Otti’s victory, however, was largely seen as part of the “Obi wave”, the political momentum generated by Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 general elections.

The turning point came when leaders like the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CFR became a rallying point.

Kalu conceived the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), a laudable initiative aimed at propagating the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and on June 1, 2025 the town of Bende in Bende local government area witnessed a momentous occasion as he inaugurated over 20,000 new members.

The event, held at Bende LGA playground, had in attendance dignitaries, eminent personalities from all walks of life, indigenes from all senatorial districts of the state and non-indigenes who came to declare their support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The historic event featured defection of many members of Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the APC as well as presentations from some heads of federal agencies and parastatals who testified to the positive reforms of President Tinubu.

Delivering his remarks at the event, Kalu said, “Today, as we inaugurate over 20,000 new Renewed Hope Partners, we are empowering a formidable network of grassroots ambassadors. You are the bridge between government and the people, the voice of the Renewed Hope Agenda in every ward, community, and polling unit across Abia State and beyond. Your mandate is clear: deepen grassroots engagement and ensure that the benefits of national reforms are felt in every household; serve as champions of unity, inclusion, and national development; mobilize support for the Renewed Hope vision as we prepare for the future, including the 2027 elections.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a distant vision; it is here, it is real, and it is now. The progress we celebrate today is born of collective sacrifice, visionary leadership, and the enduring faith of the Nigerian people. As we move forward, let us remember that hope is not a wish; it is a decision. Progress is not an accident; it is the result of unity, resilience, and courage. Our task is not finished, this is just the beginning. So let us go forth together, united in purpose, unwavering in hope, and unyielding in our resolve to build a Nigeria where every dream finds a place, and every citizen shares in the promise of prosperity”.

But as expected, growth, be it personal or political, often breeds envy and Abia’s emerging APC success story is no exception.

Opposition parties, once confident of their strongholds, now watch nervously as the APC gains ground in areas they once considered secure. Defections, reconciliations, and alliance talks all point to one truth: the political tide is shifting.

The envy stems not just from APC’s wins, but from how it is winning, through organisation, unity, and a renewed sense of purpose. While other parties struggled with internal divisions, the APC in Abia has managed to project cohesion and a clear vision of development and representation.

Hence the “Unbelievers and Doubting Thomases” resort to claim that the Deputy Speaker rented the crowd that attended the event, alleging that many of those present were not genuine supporters.

It is ironic when some dismiss APC’s strength in Abia, forgetting that the same party produced one of the state’s most successful politicians in recent times, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Enyi Abia!!! Oyi n’atụ Abia!!!

Twice, he contested and won under APC, defeating the odds in a state long dominated by the PDP. His victories in both 2019 and 2023 elections were not mere coincidences; they were a reflection of the growing confidence of Abians in the APC’s message and structure. Those victories proved that the party, once seen as a second fiddle in the state’s politics, had quietly built formidable grassroots support capable of influencing future elections.

Well, the “Doubters” pain is understandable. Take Thomas, for example. In the Holy Scripture John 20:24-31, Thomas refused to believe in Christ’s resurrection unless he could see it with his own eyes. He believed the feat to be impossible, and the irony underlying his unbelief is that Thomas had already seen Christ raise someone from the dead.

In John 11, Thomas had accompanied Jesus to Bethany, and there, with his own two eyes, he witnessed Christ resurrect Lazarus from death. Logic would suggest that if Christ could raise Lazarus from the dead, then He could raise Himself from the dead. However, it was not logic that governed Thomas’ thoughts on that day of doubt.

But just like “Thomas was proved wrong”, what once seemed like an impossible dream for APC is now drawing envy from rivals who underestimated its grassroots connection, strong organization, and appeal among young voters. The narrative has moved from “Can APC win?” to “How far can APC go?”

While still in their imaginary world, creating the illusion that APC has no presence in Abia, a political thunder bolt struck them again over the weekend, as Renewed Hope Partners commenced local government tour, inaugurating more members and clearing doubt as the party’s ranks swelled with the harvest of thousand of new members.

During the visit to Ukwa East /Ukwa West, Osisioma and Obingwa LGA, over 3,000 members from other parties defected to APC. Kalu in his remarks at the event that witnessed mammoth crowd of supporters welcomed the defectors, commending their decision to join the APC and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

One of the notable defectors is the former PDP State Secretary, Barr. Ibe Nwadioha, who announced his defection during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

Nwadioha stated that his entry into the APC marked the collapse of other political parties in Obingwa Local Government Area.

He said: “My entry into APC has marked the collapse of every other political party in Obingwa Local Government. It’s a landmark entry and it means that the wind of change which you have brought is sweeping across Obingwa and it’s coming like a hurricane. We will support Mr. President.”

As 2027 draws closer, one thing is certain: ‘the APC will be a major contender in Abia’. With the party’s structure expanding across the 17 local government areas, increasing youth support, and a growing track record of performance from its elected representatives, the future looks promising.

Kalu’s role as Deputy Speaker has further amplified this influence. His constituency projects, community initiatives, and bridge-building efforts between the South East and the federal government have made the APC more appealing to voters who now see tangible benefits of alignment with the center.

As the RHP local government tour progresses, it is becoming more evident that the steady rise of the APC in Abia State is no longer a lame duck but a virile force reshaping the state’s political landscape.

*Orizu is SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker