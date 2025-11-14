  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

Honda Continues to Drive Mobility in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Honda Nigeria is showcasing its latest products and innovations at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, which kicked off on Friday, October 6th, and will run until November 16th at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The exhibition features Honda’s full range of products, including its latest automobiles, motorcycles, and power products.

Head of Sales, Marketing, and Logistics, Remi Adams, said the company’s participation in the fair is motivated by its commitment to connecting with people and providing products that meet their needs.

“The motivation is people. The Lagos International Trade Fair is a renowned event that everyone wants to be part of. It’s an opportunity for us to connect our products to the people.”

Adams also highlighted the company’s contribution to the Nigerian economy, noting that Honda’s assembly operations in the country have created jobs and transferred knowledge to Nigerians. “We touch lives, and the number of employees is way over 200. And every day, what we do is to see how to enhance the lives of those who work with the brand,” he added.

