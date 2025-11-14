France in Dominant Win against Ukraine to Qualify 

Kylian Mbappe scored twice – including a Panenka penalty – while Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike got his first goal for France as they secured a place at the 2026 World Cup with a dominant 4-0 victory against Ukraine.

After a goalless first half, the hosts ran riot in a dominant second period with the glut of goals kick-started when they were awarded a spot-kick after Michael Olise was fouled inside the box.

Real Madrid striker Mbappe stepped up to send a chipped penalty down the middle as goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin committed to a dive.

Ukraine will have felt aggrieved as just moments before they thought they might be awarded a penalty.

After initially waving play on following a challenge by Dayot Upamecano inside the box, referee Slavko Vincic was asked to check the monitor by the video assistant referee (VAR), but opted to stick with his original decision.

Mbappe twice went close to adding to his goal before Olise fired home to ensure France could breathe a bit easier.

Mbappe then scored his second of the match from close range in the closing stages, with that goal – the 400th of his career – taking him to 55 for his country, edging him closer to Olivier Giroud’s France record of 57.

With two minutes remaining Mbappe selflessly set up Ekitike to produce a clinical finish through the legs of the goalkeeper to get up and running for France.