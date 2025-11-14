  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

Experts Call Gold “Metal of Strategy”, Inflation Firewall

The Executive Director at Tropical General Investments (TGI Group), Mudassir Amray, has described gold as “a metal of strategy” and “an inflation firewall” for African economies.

Amray made this remark during his keynote address at the Gold Roadshow Africa, held in Lagos.

In his presentation, titled, “The Bridge Between Trust, Value and Financial Sovereignty for Africa,” Mr. Amray highlighted that the recent rally, which saw gold cross the $4,300 mark for the first time in history, reflects a broader global shift in trust, capital, and power.

“For years, gold was seen as a metal of beauty,” he said. “Today, it stands as a metal of strategy, politically neutral, instantly liquid, and a firewall against inflation and currency depreciation.”

He stated that Africa produces over 40% of the world’s gold but captures less than 2% of its financial value, calling for a stronger focus on domestic value addition. “We export raw and import finished wealth,” Mr. Amray noted. He commended ongoing local initiatives by Kian Smith Gold Refinery as important steps toward sustainable value capture and industrial growth.

Following his keynote, Mr. Amray joined a high-level dialogue with Bolaji Balogun, Founder and CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, moderated by Bode Oyetunde of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

