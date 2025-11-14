Equity Circle Realty Limited Participates in Lagos State 2025 Job Fair

The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, through the Lagos State Government, recently hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Job Fair, drawing over 5,000 enthusiastic job seekers, young graduates, and budding entrepreneurs.

The event underscored the state’s commitment to youth empowerment, skills development, and building a resilient economy.

As a leading player in real estate developments in Lagos, Equity Circle Realty proudly joined Access Bank, Dangote Cement, LeadWay, i-Fitness, GT pension, AIICO Insurance, and more than 100 other organizations at the fair, demonstrating its dedication to expanding its workforce and contributing to Nigeria’s nation-building efforts.

The 2025 Lagos Job Fair, themed “Your Career, Your Way: Explore Endless Possibilities,” served as a vital platform for connecting talent with opportunities across diverse sectors, including ICT, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, media, creative industries, and even real estate developments.

For Equity Circle Realty, a premier firm specializing in innovative real estate developments in Lagos, Kwara, Abuja, and the United Kingdom, participation in the Lagos Job Fair 2025 was a strategic move to tap into the city’s vibrant talent pool.

The Human Resources and Administrative team, led by the Director Of Human Resources, Mrs. Damilola Ohiozua from Equity Circle Realty set up an engaging booth where representatives showcased career opportunities in property management, sales, project development, and sustainable urban planning.

Attendees learned about Equity Circle’s ongoing projects, such as the rehabilitation of the popular Alagbarago market, affordable housing, and other commercial real estate developments in high-growth areas like Lekki and Epe, which are transforming Lagos into a modern metropolis.

Our involvement in the Lagos Job Fair 2025 aligns perfectly with our mission to foster economic growth through real estate developments in Lagos.

We’re not just building properties; we’re building futures. By recruiting skilled professionals at events like this, we’re adding to our dynamic workforce while contributing to nation-building by creating stable employment in the real estate sector.

It’s about empowering Lagos youth to drive Nigeria’s property investment landscape forward.”

As Equity Circle Realty continues to lead in property investment and real estate developments in Lagos, events like the Lagos Job Fair 2025 underscore the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Interested job seekers can explore current openings at Equity Circle Realty’s website or follow the company for updates on future opportunities in the dynamic world of Lagos real estate.