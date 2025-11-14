Defence Allocations Rose from N934bn in 2015 to N2.2trn in 2024

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The ex-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (Rtd), has said that budgetary allocations to defence have consistently risen, from N934 billion in 2015 to N2.2 trillion in 2024.

Irabor stressed that data from the Budget Office of the Federation (2024) indicates a strategic shift towards sustained military readiness.

The former CDS, who spoke at the Guild of Editors Conference in Abuja, said: “Nonetheless, prolonged military involvement in internal operations has blurred civil–military boundaries, occasionally triggering human rights concerns and accountability debates. Democratic governance has also felt the strain, as emergency powers and anti-terror laws occasionally intersect with civil liberties.

However, the evolution of national security strategies between 2009 and 2024 reflects adaptive learning, institutional reorganisation, and improved regional coordination.

The broader implication is clear: the sustainability of Nigeria’s statehood and unity depends on effectively harmonising security, development, and civic inclusion. It is therefore crucial, as we engage further in this discourse, to underscore the importance of a citizen-centred approach that anchors security in justice, participation, and resilience.”

He stated that Nigeria’s experience with terrorism has evolved from being localised in the northeast to becoming a nationwide security concern.

“Between 2021 and 2022, the country recorded more than 4,500 conflict incidents annually, with fatalities exceeding 10,000 each year (Adams et al., 2024). Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), expanded their reach beyond Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa into Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Plateau States. This geographic spread has made coordinated responses more difficult for both media organisations and security forces. Editors are compelled to cover a wider range of violent incidents, often in remote areas, with limited access to verifiable sources.

The result is a high risk of misinformation, as newsrooms struggle to confirm details before public dissemination, while terrorists deliberately manipulate narratives for propaganda.”

He stated that terrorism in Nigeria is not only a security challenge but also a symptom of deep socio-political and economic distortions.

According to him: “High youth unemployment, recorded by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS, 2023) at 53.4 per cent among persons aged 18–35, has created fertile ground for extremist recruitment.

In many northern communities, ideological manipulation thrives amid poverty, governance deficits, and limited educational opportunities.

The politicisation of security management, porous borders across the Sahel, and unchecked arms trafficking have complicated coordinated responses.

Furthermore, ethno-religious divisions have sustained cycles of mistrust, weakening state authority. The proper analysis of the situation and the creativity of the media in framing these issues with the right context is essential.”