ARPSSON Wants Active Involvement of Elderly in Nation-Building

Mary Nnah writes that retired principals of secondary schools across the country are canvassing for the active involvement of retirees especially ARPSSON members in nation-building.

Association of Retired Principals of Secondary Schools in Nigeria (ARPSSON) has called on the federal government to establish a dedicated ministry for the elderly, emphasizing that Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine of experience and wisdom that can be harnessed for national development.

The association’s fourth Biennial State Congress, held recently, spotlighted the urgent need to integrate senior citizens into the socio-economic fabric of the country.

ARPSSON Convener, Shodeinde Kolawole Karmal, passionately argued that many retirees, especially former principals, possess invaluable skills and leadership qualities that could significantly benefit Nigeria’s growth.

“After retirement, most of us face loneliness and boredom. We are still active and willing to serve. Why should we be isolated? The government should create a ministry for the elderly, similar to those for youth and sports, to tap into our wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Karmal highlighted that retired principals manage large numbers of graduates and are seasoned administrators—assets that Nigeria cannot afford to waste.

“The school system is the only place where you can control over 50,000 graduates. How many ministries can handle such a responsibility? Our experience and management skills are unmatched,” he asserted.

Addressing the alarming rise in youth involvement with substance abuse, Karmal stated that the theme of this year’s congress, “Family Role in Breaking the Chain of Drug Addiction,” is timely.

He revealed that he works with the United Nations on substance abuse issues and emphasized that many youths fall into drug use due to frustration, depression, and peer pressure. “Some are lured into addiction, while others seek solace in drugs during tough times. We must emulate countries like China, which built from scratch and uplifted their youth through structured programs,” the Convener said.

In addition to social issues, Karmal expressed concern over Nigeria’s education sector, calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the curriculum to include modern technology and soft skills vital for the country’s progress. He lamented that expert input is often overlooked, especially in critical areas such as mathematics and applied sciences.

“Why remove core subjects like mathematics from the curriculum? We use calculations daily in every aspect of life and work. We need experts’ advice to build a relevant, robust education system,” he emphasized.

Karmal also criticized the tendency to undervalue the contributions of experienced professionals, noting that many Ph.D holders remain in research roles rather than fieldwork.

“Our elders’ wisdom should be harnessed, not wasted. The president himself is an elderly person, yet we often overlook the importance of experience in leadership and policy-making,” Karmal concluded.

As Nigeria grapples with complex social and educational challenges, ARPSSON’s call underscores a vital message: the nation’s seasoned leaders and the elderly can be powerful catalysts for positive change if given the recognition and platforms they deserve.

Guest Speaker at the event, Dr. Adetolu Olatunde who delivered a paper, entitled “Family Role in breaking the chain of drugs addiction”, said families must take the lead role in breaking the chain of drug addiction, rather than leaving affected individuals to face the struggle alone.

Olatunde emphasized that many people wrongly label those battling drug addiction as “bad children,” a misconception rooted in the negative behaviours often associated with substance abuse.

“People feel those involved with drugs are bad children,” he said. “This is due to the behaviour associated with drugs. Once parents identify such a child, the family should get involved and assist them in the recovery process.”

He noted that drug addiction is not merely a moral failing but a health and social challenge that demands understanding, compassion, and proactive family involvement. According to him, early intervention by parents and loved ones can significantly improve the chances of recovery and reintegration into society.

Olatunde therefore urged families, religious institutions, and communities to collaborate in providing emotional and psychological support to addicts rather than stigmatizing them. He also called on government agencies to strengthen awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programs across the country.

The event participants were educators who had retired from active service.all of whom agreed that families play a crucial role in rebuilding lives affected by substance abuse.