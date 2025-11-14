Again, Court Bars PDP from Proceeding With Convention

*Restrain INEC from monitoring, recognizing outcome

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday ordered the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to put on hold its planned National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan on November 15 and 16.

The judge predicated his decision on the grounds that the planned convention would be held in violation of the party’s Constitution and guidelines as well as the right of the plaintiff.

Former Jigawa State Governor, Mr Sule Lamido had dragged the party to court, for refusing to sell nomination form to him, on the grounds that the party has closed its sales of nomination forms.

However, Justice Lifu in his judgment held that the PDP was wrong in excluding Lamido, because the former governor was qualified to contest for an elective position at the convention.

He therefore made a consequential order that “the convention be put on hold to enable the plaintiff purchase nomination form” and also campaign for the desired position of his choice.

Lifu, in addition made an order prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from supervising, monitoring or giving effect to the outcome of the convention, until the plaintiff is given the opportunity to purchase nomination form that would enable him contest elective position at the convention.

Recall that Lifu had on Tuesday made a temporary order restraining the PDP from proceeding with the planned convention.

