UAC Champions Early Childhood Education Across Lagos

UAC of Nigeria Plc has successfully concluded the 2025 edition of its Annual Book Donation Drive, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to Early Childhood Education.

The initiative forms part of UAC’s Goal 2030 Social Commitment, which aims to empower young learners through access to learning tools and welfare support. Through this program, the

company continues to provide pupils in its local communities with essential educational

materials, reward academic excellence, and promote overall student well-being.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which impacted pupils from Anglican Girls Seminary School and Christ Church Cathedral Primary School on Lagos Island, the 2025 Book Donation Drive expanded its reach to pupils across both schools.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer, UAC of Nigeria Plc, Queenette Durosinmi-Etti, reaffirmed the company’s belief in education as a cornerstone for national development. She stated, “Early Childhood Education remains one of the most powerful tools for building a sustainable future. Through the UAC Book Donation Drive, we are not only providing children with essential learning materials but also supporting their overall well-being. Our goal is to help nurture a generation of confident, capable young Nigerians by ensuring they have the support and opportunities to reach their full potential.”