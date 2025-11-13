Oyetola Commends Dockworkers’ Contributions to Nigeria’s Maritime Development

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has saluted the incredible work of dockworkers adding that their contribution is at the very core of Nigeria’s maritime economy.

He stated this while speaking at the 2025 Day of the Dockworker in Lagos hosted by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Theme, ‘Safe Port, Safe Ship’, the event sought to bring the importance of safe working conditions and enhanced welfare of Nigerian dockworkers to the fore while also highlighting government Initiatives to improve safety standards.

Represented by the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, he said, “Today reminds us that our dockworkers are vital to creating a maritime industry where safety is assured and productivity increases. As dockworkers, you are the first link in the trade chain that fuels our economy and turns the potential of the blue economy into real national growth.

Also speaking at the event, the President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu, praised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, as well as Agencies under his supervision especially NIMASA, for their commitment to dockworkers welfare.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Igbinosun, Director of Productivity, Measurement and Labour Standards in the Ministry urged all stakeholders to remain committed to the ideals of safe work environment and appropriate remuneration for dockworkers in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.