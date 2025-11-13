Osimhen’s Brace Keeps Nigeria’s World Cup Hope Alive as Eagles Beat Gabon 4-1 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved one step closer to playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after demolishing Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the first semifinal of the African playoffs in Rabat, Morocco Thursday evening.

A brace from top striker Victor Osimhen and one each from Sevilla duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke got the job done for the Super Eagles.

Gabon’s Mario Lemina, who is Osimhen’s teammate at Galatasaray, had dragged the game into extra time as his shot got deflected beyond Stanley Nwabali in the 89th minute by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Scorer of Super Eagles goal, Akor, had intercepted an innocuous back pass to defender Aaron Appindangoye to slot into the empty net for Nigeria’s opening goal in the 78th minute.

Two minutes later, Akor gave way to Frank Onyeka as Coach Eric Chelle reinforced the midfield.

But on return for the first half of the extra time, Ejuke, who came on as substitute, brilliantly put Nigeria ahead again in the 97th minute.

Osimhen then scored his brace in the 102 minutes and 110minutes to seal Nigeria’s passage to Sunday’s Playoffs final against the winner of the Cameroon versus DR Congo game.

At the beginning of the first half, Super Eagles were on the front foot and created the better chances and ought to be ahead in the match, but for the brilliance of the Gabon goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba.

As early as the fourth minute, Sevilla striker Akor was denied by the foot of the diving Gabon shot stopper after he was gifted a big chance by a defensive mistake.

Osimhen then had a couple of chances to break the deadlock.

In the 17th minute, his header off a cross by Akor missed the mark, before his goal-bound header four minutes later was put out for a corner by the outstanding Gabon goalkeeper who plays for Ivory Coast side Stella Adjame.

Moments later, the Galatasaray striker was set up by Ademola Lookman, but he could not direct his shot on target.

In the closing moments of the first half, Gabon also pushed forward, but they found the Nigerian defence too compact to break down, but at the same time, they showed they can be dangerous on the counter.

For Emerick-Pierre Aubamenyang, it was an end to a brilliant career without playing at the World Cup.

Aubamenyang, who won the African Player of the Year in 2015 and featured in four AFCON for Gabon, will be 41 years by the next World Cup in 2030.

