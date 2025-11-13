Matawalle: Wike Ignored Service Chiefs’ Counsel on Disputed Property with Naval Officer

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has revealed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disregarded the advice of the Service Chiefs and proceeded to confront a naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Yerima, at a disputed property site in Abuja.

The Minister of State further stated that the naval officer acted strictly in accordance with instructions and displayed discipline and respect throughout the encounter.

This revelation came hours after the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s firm commitment to protecting and safeguarding officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria while performing their lawful duties.

Badaru, who gave this assurance while addressing a press conference in Abuja to officially flag off the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), also cautioned against any actions that could undermine the authority, professionalism, or dignity of uniformed personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

This reactions followed a viral video showing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, verbally assaulting a naval officer on guard duty at a disputed estate land in Abuja.

Speaking in an interview on Hausa Service, Matawalle described the incident as “unfortunate”.

He explained that Wike had earlier contacted both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, who advised him to allow the military to investigate the issue before taking any action.

He added that when Wike arrived at the location, the officer explained that he was simply carrying out orders.

The FCT Minister, he said, should not have exchanged words with the officer but rather channel his concerns through the appropriate superior officers.

Matawalle stressed that the naval officer’s actions were lawful and professional, adding that he displayed the discipline, loyalty, and obedience expected of a trained military officer.

He said the young officer merely carried out his duty and deserved commendation.

Clarifying that the officer had not breached any military regulations and had conducted himself properly throughout the incident, the Minister added, “He committed no offence under military law; he obeyed a lawful order and followed due process.”

He continued, “If you observe carefully, he spoke respectfully and behaved appropriately.”

The Minister cautioned that government officials must show due respect to members of the Armed Forces, noting that any act of disrespect towards a uniformed officer indirectly undermines the authority of the President, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“There is no offence under military law for which the officer should be punished. Wike should not have engaged him in an altercation, especially out of respect for the uniform he was wearing. Anyone who disrespects a soldier indirectly disrespects the Commander-in-Chief. There is, therefore, no basis for any disciplinary action against the officer,” he stated.

Matawalle emphasised that his remarks were not intended to justify indiscipline within the military but to highlight the importance of adhering to established command procedures.

“This is not about encouraging the military to act disrespectfully towards civilians. However, the Minister should understand that every officer has superiors. I understand that he called the Chief of Defence Staff, who advised him to wait for the outcome of an investigation,” he explained.