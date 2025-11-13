How Owu’s Ajibola Family Turned Monarch’s Remembrance into Cultural Preservation

Precious Ugwuzor

The annual family reunion, convention, and remembrance of the late Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola, the ninth Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Ayoloye Ruling House (1949–1972), holds a profound and sacred place in the hearts of his descendants and the wider Owu community. It is far more than a ceremonial event — it is a spiritual homecoming, a renewal of ancestral pride, and a solemn commitment to continuity, unity, and purpose.

The event, which comes up next Saturday, November 15, will commence from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the open ground in front of the Alibiosu Compound, Owu Totoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State. It will attract people from all walks of life, including those in the diaspora.

Spokesman for the grandchildren of the legendary monarch, Prince Adetunji Ajibola, said the celebration is one of royal legacy.

“Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola was not only a revered monarch but also a symbol of integrity, courage, and communal service. His reign represented a golden era of peace, wisdom, and cultural revival within the Owu Kingdom. Remembering him through an annual event is, therefore, not just about nostalgia — it is about celebrating a legacy that continues to guide, inspire, and define the Ajibola dynasty. Each gathering becomes a living classroom where stories of his life, values, and leadership are passed down from generation to generation.”

Prince Ajibola stated that, by honouring the late king’s memory every year, the family collectively acknowledges his sacrifices, vision, and enduring influence. It reinforces the belief that a man’s greatness is not measured only by his years on the throne but equally by the timeless impact of his deeds and the strength of the legacy he leaves behind.

“The reunion serves as a powerful reminder that the Ajibola lineage is one — bound by blood, heritage, and divine destiny. In today’s fast-paced and fragmented world, where individual pursuits often overshadow family connections, this gathering restores a sense of belonging. It brings together sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, from different towns, professions, and countries to reconnect as one royal family.

Through shared meals, laughter, prayers, and dialogue, old bonds are renewed, and new relationships are formed. Younger members discover their roots and the value of their name, while elders find comfort in seeing the next generation carry forward the torch of honour. The reunion reaffirms that while times change, the essence of family remains eternal.”

He added that the remembrance anniversary also plays an invaluable role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of Owu Kingdom and the Ayoloye Ruling House. Traditional songs, royal prayers, ancestral rites, and native attire showcased during the event are not mere formalities; they are expressions of identity and instruments of cultural preservation.

“In a world where modern influences threaten to erase indigenous customs, this annual convention serves as a cultural anchor. It ensures that the story of the Ajibola dynasty — from Ijako Awaye to the Owu royal court — remains alive in the consciousness of every descendant. It is a living archive of history, where oral narratives, photographs, records, and artefacts are shared and documented for future generations.”

Prince Ajibola further noted that the convention also has a strategic and developmental dimension. Beyond celebration, it provides a platform for intellectual exchange, mentorship, and community development planning.

“As members gather, ideas are shared on how to advance the family’s collective interests — in education, business, leadership, and philanthropy. The reunion often becomes a forum where initiatives are launched, such as scholarship schemes, youth mentorship programmes, cooperative societies, and family trusts. It encourages mutual support and investment in one another’s success. In this way, the remembrance anniversary becomes not just a tribute to the past but a springboard for a prosperous and united future.

Spiritually, the annual remembrance is an act of gratitude to God and to the ancestors who paved the way. It is an acknowledgment that the living stand upon the foundation laid by those before them. The libations, prayers, and royal blessings offered during the anniversary are deeply symbolic — they reaffirm the family’s covenant of peace, progress, and divine favour.”

Each year, as the family gathers to honour the late Oba, they also invoke blessings for continued unity, protection, and fruitfulness in the lineage. It is a moment of reflection — to thank God for past mercies and to seek grace for the years ahead.

Prince Ajibola also pointed out that one of the most profound purposes of the reunion is its impact on the youth.

“The event serves as a living classroom for the young members of the Ajibola family. Through storytelling, mentorship, and interaction with elders, they learn about their noble roots, responsibilities, and the importance of character and leadership.

The late Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola’s life story becomes a moral compass — teaching lessons of humility, courage, and service. This instils in the younger generation a sense of pride and duty to uphold the family’s values wherever they go. They are reminded that they are descendants of royalty, called not just to bear a name, but to live out its meaning through excellence and integrity.”

He added that the annual event also strengthens ties between the Ajibola family and the broader Owu Kingdom. It reaffirms the position of the Ayoloye Ruling House as a vital pillar in the traditional structure of Owu. The gathering attracts dignitaries, traditional chiefs, and representatives of other ruling houses, fostering unity, peace, and collaboration among royal lineages.

“By continually honouring the memory of a past Olowu, the Ajibola family demonstrates deep respect for Owu history and contributes to sustaining its royal traditions. This helps preserve the dignity and relevance of traditional institutions in modern society. Every year’s remembrance is a link in the unbroken chain of heritage — a testimony that, though time passes, memory endures. It ensures that the late Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola is not forgotten, and that his spirit of leadership continues to inspire new generations.”

For those in the royal family and the Owu Kingdom at large, the continuity of this annual event is itself a mark of family discipline and organisation. It represents a structured approach to heritage preservation, where each generation takes responsibility to uphold what was handed down to them and to pass it on, enriched, to those coming after.

“The annual family reunion, convention, and remembrance anniversary of the late Oba Ajibola is, therefore, a celebration of lineage, legacy, and love. It is a gathering that connects the past, strengthens the present, and inspires the future. It is a reminder that families who remember their roots remain unshaken, no matter the passage of time.

Through this annual observance, the Ajibola family not only keeps the memory of their great ancestor alive but also ensures that his virtues — unity, leadership, faith, and service — continue to guide every descendant in their journey through life.

It is, indeed, a timeless tradition of remembrance and renewal — a beacon of royal pride and generational continuity,” the Ajibola family said.

The family also recalled that before ascending the throne, the late Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola distinguished himself as one of the finest law enforcement officers of his generation. His remarkable journey through the Nigeria Police Force was marked by discipline, diligence, and an uncommon sense of duty.

His early years in service began in Lagos, where he took up his first rented accommodation at Oju Oto in the Massey Street Hospital neighbourhood. From there, he later moved to Taiwo Olowo Street, an address that would become significant in his early life story.

With dedication and proven ability, he was subsequently transferred to Ibadan, where his industrious spirit and devotion to service became widely recognised. During his posting there, Inspector Ajibola was known for his daily routine of riding his bicycle from Iddo Gate Police Station to Labiran Quarters, where he often mingled closely with the community he served. He resided at Iyaganku Police Quarters, one of the earliest police barracks in Ibadan.

He served meritoriously in Ibadan between 1921 and 1927, a period that solidified his reputation as a disciplined officer with an eye for detail. Upon his return to Lagos, he briefly resided at Tinubu Street, and later moved back to his familiar residence on Taiwo Street.

From 1927 to 1940, he became one of the foremost detectives in the colonial Criminal Investigation Department (CID). His brilliance in solving complex criminal cases earned him respect from both his superiors and peers, marking him out as one of the finest investigators of his time.

In 1944, he was transferred from Lagos to Agbamala, a customs post along the Nigeria–Dahomey (now Benin Republic) riverine border, where he continued his service in border security operations with remarkable efficiency.

By September 1945, Inspector Ajibola was recalled to Lagos and posted to Sangrous Police Station, where he served with unwavering commitment until his retirement in 1947, after 31 years of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force.

His illustrious police career was capped with the singular honour of being the first Owu man to attain the rank of Police Inspector, a historic achievement that brought great pride to the Owu people and the larger Egba community.

He retired with honour, dignity, and the blessings of a fulfilled public servant, a man whose life was a model of integrity, discipline, and royal comportment long before he wore the crown.