AMP Partner Wema, Providus Bank to Provide Sustainable Power

Kayode Tokede

Aemi Premium (AMP) has partnered with Wema Bank and Providus Bank to provide cleaner and more sustainable power to homes and businesses in Nigeria, through a groundbreaking collaboration that blends innovative technology with accessible financing solutions.

Unveiled at the official launch of Aemi Premium, the collaboration aims to make AMP Solar products and home appliances available to Nigerian homes and businesses through a flexible payment scheme. The event attracted distributors, business owners, partners, and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Williams emphasised that AMP envisions a cleaner and more sustainable Nigeria where people have access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy through solar power solutions.

“Today, we stand at the dawn of a new era. One powered by innovation, sustainability, and partnership, committed to driving access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy through solar power solutions.”

Speaking on the partnership, Relationship Manager at Providus Bank, Onetoritsebawo Adejumo said the aim is to ensure that homeowners and businesses are not denied the opportunity to enjoy AMP products due to lack of finance.

“Providus Bank supports SMEs and businesses through low-financing schemes and other packages. So, this is one of the ways we power businesses to grow,” she said.

“I choose to work with brands that are authentic and true to their purpose, and AMP Solar embodies exactly that,” she said.