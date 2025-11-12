 Insecurity: Navy Vows to Secure Nigerian Territory

•CNS says he will use technology to curb oil theft, bunkering

George Okoh in Makurdi





As Nigeria grapples with various security challenges, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas has said the Navy has put measures on ground to secure the territory of the country.

He said his leadership would focus on building partnerships across security agencies and the wider society to enhance national security.

Abbas, on Tuesday led an operational familiarization visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Navy’s Special Operations Command (SOC) located along the banks of River Benue in North Bank, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said that the Navy is going to do its utmost best in securing this country.

Saying “It’s not just by ourselves but because whatever we are doing is supposed to be a whole-of-society approach.”

“As you can see, I have my other colleagues from other services and security agencies here. That is what I intend to do; to work with everybody. Everybody is important, and everybody will be on board to make this country a better and greater country”, he added

On efforts to tackle oil theft, the CNS said his administration would build on the achievements of his predecessors while integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology into naval operations.

“There are already plans in place. All I’m doing is building on what is already existing. What I intend to do differently is to integrate more of AI and technology, and with that, I believe we’ll achieve a lot. Our crude oil production has already increased, and we intend to push it even higher,’’ he stated.

The visit, his first since assuming office, afforded the naval chief an opportunity to assess the progress of work on the newly established command, where construction activities were visibly ongoing.

Speaking to journalists at the site, Vice Admiral Abbas said the visit was in line with his determination to gain firsthand knowledge of developments across naval commands and ensure that ongoing projects were being effectively executed.

“Now, let me just thank you for having me with you and your staff. It’s customary to go around and know my units of command, and this is one of our latest commands.

“I feel it is very necessary that I come here first to have firsthand knowledge of what is ongoing. As you can see, the structure is coming up, and I wanted to see for myself the progress being made towards having this place completed”, he said.

When asked why Benue State was chosen for the establishment of the new command, the CNS explained that the Special Operations Command was a key component of the Navy’s strategic operations.

“This is our newest command, and it’s a very critical strategic command that I feel should be up and running by now. Though it’s young, it is very critical to our operations. That’s why I chose to come here first,” the CNS explained.

Also speaking, the deputy governor of Benue State, Barr. Sam Ode, commended the federal government and the Nigerian Navy for citing the Special Operations Command in the state.

He said: “Benue, as you know, is host to other arms of the Armed Forces, the Air Force and the Nigerian Army have been here for a very long time.

“It is our desire to continue to play a good host to them and all security agencies, because we need to give the Armed Forces and the paramilitary the needed encouragement and support so they can tackle insecurity, not only in Benue but across the country”, Ode said.

The establishment of the Special Operations Command in Makurdi is part of the Nigerian Navy’s strategy to extend its presence to inland waterways and strengthen inter-agency cooperation in combating insecurity across Nigeria.