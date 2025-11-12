25th National Council Meeting on Women Affairs Begins in Benin City

The 25th National Council Meeting on Women Affairs has commenced in Benin City, Edo State, at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, under the able leadership of Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI.

This year’s Council is being organized in collaboration with the Edo State Government, with the theme: “Strengthening Systems and Deepening Social Impact: Advancing the Renewed Hope Social Agenda for Women, Children, the Family, and Vulnerable Groups.”

Commissioners for Women Affairs from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, as well as development partners, civil society organizations, and other key stakeholders in gender and social development, will play critical roles during various technical sessions scheduled between 9th and 14th November 2025.

In a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Jonathan Eze, the meeting will serve as a vital platform for harmonizing policies and strengthening institutional frameworks to ensure that women, children, families, and vulnerable groups are not left behind in national development efforts.

The statement noted that since assuming office as Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has continued to redefine leadership through her visionary drive, administrative reforms, and passionate commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Her leadership has brought a renewed sense of purpose and direction to the Ministry through innovative programmes that promote financial inclusion for women, strengthen family systems, safeguard the rights of children, and expand social protection for vulnerable groups across the country.

According to the statement: “In the history of the Ministry, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim stands tall as an achiever who combines compassion with results-driven leadership. Her ability to translate policy into measurable social impact has earned her respect within and outside government circles.

“Under her watch, the Ministry has witnessed renewed engagement with international development partners, civil society actors, and grassroots women’s networks, positioning it as a key driver of social transformation in Nigeria.”

The National Council will therefore serve as another milestone opportunity for the Minister to further engage with development partners, women leaders, and other stakeholders, as part of her continuous effort to strengthen collaboration and deepen the social inclusion agenda.

Expected at the high-level event are Senator Ireti Kingibe, Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs; and Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, as well as other distinguished guests from across the country.

Keynote presentations will be delivered by notable scholars and practitioners, including Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, Professor Uwa Edosomwan, former Director-General, Centre for Gender Studies, University of Benin; Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo, and several other experts who will share insights on advancing gender-responsive governance and social inclusion in Nigeria.

The National Council on Women Affairs and Child Development remains the apex policy-making forum of the Ministry, serving as a vital platform for articulating and harmonizing strategies that promote the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable populations, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.