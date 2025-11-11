  • Tuesday, 11th November, 2025

Take Responsibility or Fail, Oyedepo Tells Nigerian Youth

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Bishop David Oyedepo, has advised the youth in the country to take full responsibility for their lives to prevent failure in the future.

Oyedepo, who is also the President of Living Faith Church International (a.k.a Winners), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

According to him, responsibility is the price of every great destiny and nobody is a failure until he or she looks for whom to blame for it.

Oyedepo emphasised that anyone who would not take responsibility early in life would surely end up a liability later in life.

He enjoined the youth to embrace the virtue of responsibility, noting that they would not have anyone to blame for their failure in the future.

“If you fail or succeed in life, it is your choice.

“There is no star without a scar and the scar of every star is sacrifice.

“When you leave your life to chance, you do not have a chance,” he said.

Oyedepo also urged the youth to imbibe integrity as a lifestyle, adding that nothing devalues the worth of a man like lack of character.

According to him, it is obvious that the youth are the ones the world is waiting for and they cannot afford to disappoint destiny and the great future that awaits them. (NAN)

