Ademola Lookman’s Coach at Atalanta Sacked

The coach of Ademola Lookman at Serie A club Atalanta, Ivan Juric, has been fired.

Atalanta announced the dismissal of Juric and his entire assistants last night.

This followed the team’s woeful 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo at the weekend and also days after his bust-up pitch side with Ademola Lookman in a UEFA Champions League tie at Olympique Marseille.

Former Fiorentina coach, Raffaele Palladino, is expected to be appointed the new Atalanta coach and his first test will be against Napoli after the international break.