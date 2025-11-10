ZedX Original CEO Commends Senator Bomai’s Call for Peace, National Unity

The Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of ZedX Original, Nzube Gabriel Onyekaozulu, has commended Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai of Yobe South Senatorial District for his recent call on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity amid growing controversy over claims of a “Christian genocide” in the country.

Senator Bomai, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 10th National Assembly, made the remarks during a recent media interaction, where he urged political, traditional, and religious leaders to promote messages that strengthen national cohesion and discourage divisive narratives.

“Our mission, as leaders and citizens, is to speak the truth, unite our people, and build lasting peace. With renewed hope and shared purpose, we can secure a better future for every Nigerian,” Senator Bomai said.

He noted that violence in parts of the country has often been misinterpreted as religious persecution, whereas it is rooted in terrorism, banditry, and communal conflict.

“Nigerian authorities and traditional leaders have made it clear: this is not a ‘Christian genocide.’ Such claims are false and only deepen division,” he added.

Reacting to the senator’s comments, Mr Gabriel praised Bomai’s leadership and his efforts to prioritise peace over polarisation.

“Senator Bomai has shown courage and goodwill by choosing the path of hope and unity at a time when responsible communication is crucial,” the ZedX Original CEO said.

He described the senator’s remarks as timely, stressing that media professionals and public figures must continue to use their platforms to promote understanding and social harmony.

“In these critical times, we urge compatriots, especially leaders, to amplify what binds us together rather than what divides us,” Gabriel added.

Mr Gabriel further stated that the work of ZedX Original, a creative media and consulting firm based in Abuja focuses on storytelling that promotes peace, progress, and positive national identity.

ZedX Original, founded by Gabriel, is known for its visual and communication projects that combine creativity with social responsibility, often highlighting stories that foster national unity.