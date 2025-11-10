Ekiti 2026: Oluyede Wins PDP Guber Primary as Falegan Emerges Accord Guber Candidate

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ikere-Ekiti born-politician, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election as the race for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election continues to take shape.

Oluyede defeated his closest rival Hon. Funso Ayeni and Theresa Funmi Ogun, who came a distant third at the Vino Event Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The keenly contested election process started as early as 8:30 am with the arrival of delegates from the 16 local government areas, INEC officials and members of the electoral panel led by former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, at the Vino Event Centre.

However, the election did not commence until 9:00 p.m as some disgruntled members protested the exclusion of Ido/Osi local government, which led the voting to extend till 3:00 am yesterday.

But at the end of the voting exercise, Ayeni polled 239 votes, Ogun received 27 votes while Dr. Wole Oluyede scored 279 votes and was declared winner of the primary election.

Reacting to his victory, Oluyede thanked the delegates for their support maintaining that the victory was not for him alone but for the party.

He emphasised the need to focus on the general election while reiterating the commitment of the party to wrest power from the ruling party in the state.

“I want to call on all our members to remain committed to the task ahead. To our great party, today’s election – there are no losers – we are all partners in progress and champions of Democracy and this is a prove that internal democracy works in our party,” he said.