Five Drug Kingpins Bag 21 Years Imprisonment over Gabon, Australia-bound Cocaine, Opioids

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Five members of some international organised criminal groups (IOCG) recently arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with the seizure of 68.9 kilogrammes cocaine and tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have been sentenced to combined 21 years imprisonment.

According to statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the trio of Olasupo Oladimeji; Muaezee Ogunbiyi; and Sola Adegoke who are leaders of one of the cartels were arrested following the seizure of 17.9 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms going to Sydney, Australia at the export shed of the MMIA Lagos on 26th August 2025.

He said in the course of investigation, 20.5 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from Ogunbiyi’s home in Lekki and a black Range Rover SUV marked RBC 459 EJ found in Adegoke’s residence in Ikeja GRA.

They were subsequently arraigned on five counts in charge number FHC/L/925C/2025 before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos on 30th October 2025, with the accused persons later pleading guilty to the charges against each of them.

Delivering his judgement on 31st October, Justice Kakaki sentenced each of them to five years imprisonment without the option of fine, bringing the total number of years in jail for the three of them to 15 years.

The court further ordered that the Range Rover SUV and a Toyota Venza Car seized from the convicts in the course of the investigation be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, two kingpins of another syndicate: Obunike Obichukwu and Uzorchukwu Chukwurah were arrested by NDLEA operatives following the seizure of 2.6 kilogrammes cocaine and 27.9 kilogrammes tramadol concealed in motor spare parts being taken to Gabon through the Lagos airport on 19th July 2025. At the end of investigation, the duo were charged and arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court Lagos on six counts in charge number FHC/L/980C.

Upon their arraignment last Tuesday, they both pleaded guilty and after a review of the facts of the case, the two defendants were convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or payment of a fine of N2 million each in lieu of jail while the N4 million paid by Obunike to bribe NDLEA officers was ordered forfeited to the federal government.