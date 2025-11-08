Anambra Governorship Election: INEC Officials Move to Collation Centres as Voting Winds Down at Polling Units

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As voting gradually winds down across polling units in Anambra State, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have begun moving to the designated collation centres.

When THISDAY visited the INEC Headquarters in Awka, the vehicles were already in procession for onward movement that marks the transition from voting to the collation stage in the ongoing governorship election.

According to INEC officials, the counting of votes will commence immediately after the close of polling, which was why the INEC’s logistics team, supported by security operatives, have been mobilised to ensure the safe movement of results sheets and other sensitive materials to the ward and local government collation centres.

Observers from both domestic and international groups commended the largely peaceful conduct of the exercise, noting that the process was transparent and orderly.

INEC officials have urged political parties and their agents to remain calm and allow the collation process to proceed without disruption, assuring that the Commission remains committed to ensuring a transparent and credible outcome of the election.