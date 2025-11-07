 VERIFY CREDIBILITY OF NIGER REPUBLIC VARSITY

This is to express deep concern over the operations and credibility of Université International Annahada, located in the Republic of Niger, which has been reportedly seeking or obtaining certificate recognition and academic evaluation through official channels in Nigeria.

Our attention was drawn to disturbing photographic evidence and field intelligence indicating that the facilities of this institution fall grossly below the minimum acceptable standards for a tertiary institution by any national or international measure. These images, which are available for verification, depict a setting unfit for academic learning, raising serious questions about the institution’s legitimacy, governance, and capacity to deliver credible higher education.

If left unexamined, this could erode public trust in the processes by which Nigeria evaluates and recognizes foreign academic qualifications.

We therefore respectfully call on the Minister of Education to, just as it was done in institutions in Benin Republic and Togo, in collaboration with the government of Niger Republic to order an immediate physical inspection and verification of Université International Annahada by the ministry’s accreditation and evaluation department to ascertain the true condition and authenticity of its academic operations.

We should also suspend all ongoing evaluation and recognition activities related to the institution pending the outcome of the inspection and review internal control mechanisms to ensure that the evaluation and recognition of foreign certificates adhere strictly to quality assurance and ethical standards.

Our call is not a condemnation but a proactive measure to preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and to ensure that no unqualified or substandard institution gains undue legitimacy within our national framework.

The credibility of Nigeria’s education oversight mechanisms must remain above reproach, particularly in an era of growing transnational academic exchange.

We remain confident in the minister’s steadfast commitment to reform, transparency, and excellence in the education sector. We trust that swift action will be taken to address this urgent matter in the interest of national credibility and continental academic integrity.

Dr. Ayanlola Ayanyimika, Secretary-General, Union of Concerned Academics, Abuja