Osimhen’s Hat Trick Sacks Heitinga from Ajax Job

After Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, scored a hat trick as Galatasaray defeated Ajax 3-0 in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game in Amsterdam, the Dutch side are considering relieving their manager, John Heitinga of the job, less than six months after he joined the club from Liverpool.

Osimhen’s three goals make him the leading goals scorer this season in the competition with six goals from three Champions League matches. He’s ahead of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe in the scorers’ chart.

Now suspended Heitinga, 41, won just five of his 11 Eredivisie matches in charge of the Amsterdam club who sit eight points adrift of league leaders Feyenoord.

Ajax have lost all four of their Champions League matches this season.

Former Everton player Heitinga acted as Arne Slot’s assistant coach last season as Liverpool won the Premier League.

The former Netherlands defender signed a two-year contract with Ajax in late May, returning to the club where he made more than 200 playing appearances before having spells as their reserve-team boss and interim head coach.

Ajax confirmed on Thursday that Heitinga has been suspended and his contract will be terminated.

Technical Director Alex Kroes told the club’s website: “It’s a painful decision. We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes.

“We have given John that time, but we believe it’s best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team.”

Heitinga’s assistant Marcel Keizer will also be dismissed, while Kroes has offered to step down but has been encouraged to stay on.

Assistant coach Fred Grim, 60, will manage Ajax on an interim basis.

According to local media, Ajax are interested in hiring their former manager Erik ten Hag, who was sacked by Manchester United in October 2024 and lasted just two Bundesliga games in charge at Bayer Leverkusen before being dismissed in September of this year.