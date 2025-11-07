Bowen University Honours Overland Airways CEO

Overland Airways has announced that in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the aviation industry and exceptional leadership, Capt. Edward Boyo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Landover Company and Managing Director of Overland Airways, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate, Honoris Causa (Doctor of Business Administration) by the prestigious Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria at the University’s 20th Convocation Ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Boyo said: “I am deeply delighted to receive this recognition and wish to extend my gratitude to the leadership of Bowen University for this honour. This honour will spur me further to continue making my contributions to Nigeria’s air transport industry in particular and the economy in general. I assure the Bowen University community that I will be a worthy ambassador of this great institution and continue on the path of excellence, investing in our people and systems to ensure a better aviation sector in Nigeria.”

Executive Director of Landover Company and Overland Airways Limited, Mrs. Aduke Atiba, said: “The Management and staff of Landover Company and Overland Airways Limited extend our warmest congratulations to Capt. Boyo on this well-deserved honour, celebrating his remarkable achievement and unwavering dedication to the industry. This recognition reinforces our belief in the excellence culture we strive for daily. His leadership has been nothing but transformational and we are proud of this achievement.”