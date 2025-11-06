Quality of Officers Determine Success in War Against Insurgents, Says Gen. Ihejiraka

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Lt.Gen. Azibuike Ihejiraka (Rtd), has disclosed that success in war against insurgents is determined by the quality of officers prosecuting the war.

He made the disclosure at the TY Buratai Literary Initiative (TYBLI) Young Adult Literature Prize 2025

Award ceremony on Saturday in Abuja

Ihejiraka said his success against Boko Haram insurgents as then Nigeria’s COAS was because he had quality officers like Buratai.

“Reflecting on my tenure as Chief of Army Staff, the success of our mission hinged on the quality of the officers under my command. In then Brig. Gen. Buratai, I saw a man of exceptional discipline, competence, and commitment.

“His appointment as Commander of the 2 Brigade in Port Harcourt was a strategic decision, and he exceeded all expectations, demonstrating exemplary leadership and raising the bar for those after him.”

On national security he said, “I feel compelled to speak to the current security challenges facing our nation. To the military officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, who stand as the bastion of our collective safety, I offer this counsel: the values of discipline, patriotism, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to national unity are non-negotiable and sacrosanct.”

“I wish to state that much of the solutions to our insecurity lies not only with the government at the national and sub-national levels but with all of our leaders well represented in this gathering. We must therefore continue to actively support government’s efforts in creating enabling environment for our youths to thrive.”

He commented Buratai for the initiative, saying, “initiatives like the Young Adults Literature Prize are the very bedrock upon which the educational and moral advancement we seek for Nigeria must be built.”

On his part Chairman TYBLI, Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), said that, “The initiative is to encourage young adults to read, write, and think critically about their society, ultimately harnessing literacy for national development.”

the Grand Prize Winner of the 2025 Edition, Adoo Guyuur, from North Central went home with One million Naira and the six zonal winners got five hundred thousand Naira each

Simon Kolawele and Femi Oyewele, were recognised for their contributions to journalism, national development, and humanity.

Ado Guyuur who was full excitement said, “Am overwhelmed by being the winner, am just happy.”