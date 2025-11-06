Glo Unveils  New Product  to Boost Data, Voice Value for Customers

Globacom has unveiled a new product, the “Glo Collabo Bundles”, which gives subscribers the best of voice and data in one convenient package at highly affordable rates.

The “Glo Collabo Bundles” are designed to make staying connected easier and more rewarding, whether for calls or internet use. With plans starting from just N500, customers enjoy a combination of voice minutes and data that delivers massive savings compared to buying both separately.

For instance, with the N500 Collabo Bundle, subscribers get 10 all-network minutes for calls and 450MB of data valid for seven days. The N1,000 plan offers 20 minutes for calls and 1.25GB of data for seven days, while the N1,500 option gives 30 minutes for calls and 1.85GB of data valid for 14 days. For those who need even more, the N2,000 Collabo Bundle comes with 40 minutes for calls and 3GB of data valid for 30 days.

Heavier users can enjoy 50 minutes talk time and 4GB of data for N2, 500, 60 minutes talk time and 7.5GB data for N3,000, or the top-tier plan, which gives subscribers100 minutes talk time and 12.5GB for just N5,000.

All plans are valid for 30 days.

Speaking on the new offer, Globacom said the Collabo Bundles reaffirm its commitment to helping Nigerians communicate and browse affordably. “The Glo Collabo Bundles combine two essential services , voice and data in one convenient pack at outstanding value. It also offers the best of two world. It’s convenience, savings, and reward all in one and designed to suit every lifestyle and budget,” the company explained.

To subscribe, customers simply need to dial *312#, select “Collabo Bundles,” and choose their preferred plan. The bundle amount will be deducted from their main account balance. The voice minutes can be used for all-net local calls, while the data can be used on any website or app for browsing, streaming, chatting, or social media.

Unused data can be rolled over within the allowed grace period if the subscriber renews before expiry, while unused voice minutes will expire at the end of the validity period. Multiple bundles can also be purchased at once, with validity extending to the longest active plan.

With the launch of Glo Collabo Bundles, Globacom once again reinforces its position as the network that gives customers more, combining flexibility, affordability, and innovation to keep Nigerians connected at all times.