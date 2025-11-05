Godswill Akpabio Stadium Remains Nigeria’s Only CAF Approval Facility for international Matches

Godswill Akpabio international Stadium has retained its top ranking in the latest publication by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) listing the Nest of Champions as one of the best football facilities in the continent and the only venue in Nigeria approved to host international matches.

In a reaction to the announcement by CAF, the Akwa Ibom State Sports Commissioner, Elder Paul Bassey, reiterated the government’s commitment to sustained investment in the maintenance and upgrading of sports infrastructure across the state to meet international standards.

Elder Bassey, who recently completed a tour of all sporting facilities in the state, expressed delight that the Godswill Akpabio International stadium had successfully hosted the senior national team – the Super Eagles as they qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs, Rivers United’s CAF Champions League preliminary games as well as the Davido “5ive Alive” Tour Concert.

The iconic Nest of Champions is set to host the 2025/26 CAF Champions League group stage matches involving Nigeria’s representative Rivers United as they will take on RS Berkane of Morocco on November 30th, Power Dynamos of Zambia on February 1st and Pyramid of Egypt on February 8th 2026.

Elder Bassey commended Governor Umo Eno for his consistent support and timely release of funds for the maintenance of sporting facilities in the state, emphasizing that the government remains determined to sustain and enhance these investments.

“We are happy and proud that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium — the Nest of Champions — has been approved and listed among the very best football facilities on the continent,” Elder Bassey said.

“We must give credit to the government of our dear state under the leadership of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that our sports infrastructure remains in top condition. Many countries in Africa do not have befitting stadiums and are compelled to play their home matches away from home. We are indeed fortunate to have a facility of this standard.”

He further noted that the presence of world-class facilities such as the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium would continue to attract sports tourism and drive economic growth within the state.

CAF’s approval follows its recent stadium inspection and assessment programme, aimed at ensuring safe and secure environments for international football matches across Africa.