Katsina Gov Presents N897.8bn Budget for 2026 Fiscal Year

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has presented a N897.8 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. 

Tagged the ‘Building Your Future III’, the 2026 budget proposal seeks to consolidate on the achievements of the 2025 budget, which centred on people-oriented projects.

Presenting the budget estimate Tuesday, Governor Radda said the projects, programmes and initiatives captured in the 2026 budget were designed to directly improve the lives of the state’s citizens.

He said the N897.8 billion total budget represents a 29.70 per cent increase when compared to that of the 2025 fiscal year. 

He explained that the budget has a recurrent expenditure of  N167,725,372,458.50, representing 18.68 per cent and capital expenditure of N730,139,705,823.55 representing 81.32 per cent.

On a sectoral basis, he said, the economic sector has been allocated N371,853,813,851.57 (41.42 per cent); administration, N177,268,291,781.82 (19.74 per cent); law and justice, N7,304,770,558.15 (0.81 per cent) and social sector, N341,434,202,909.51 (38.03 per cent).

Radda said: “The total size of the 2026 budget is the sum of N897,865,078,282.05 each for Revenue and Expenditure.”

Responding, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, assured Governor Radda that the budget proposal will be given due consideration for speedy passage.

