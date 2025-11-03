  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Jimoh Ibrahim: Tinubu and Trump Will Not Fight, They’ll ‘Jaw-Jaw’

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interparliamentary Worldwide, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and United States President Donald Trump will maintain friendly relations.

In a message shared on Monday, Senator Ibrahim emphasized that democratic liberal states do not go to war with one another, noting that international relations among such nations are guided by collaboration and mutual respect.

“Calm down — democratic liberal states don’t go into war with another liberal state. In cooperation and collaboration, we engage and determine new international order in a geocentric system,” Ibrahim said.

The senator further drew an analogy between both leaders, humorously referring to them as “T vs T” — Tinubu and Trump — suggesting that their relationship would be productive rather than confrontational.

“Tinubu and Trump will not fight one another. What is more, T vs T or T plus T is usually T² — no further mathematics required,” he quipped.

Revealing his personal connection with both men, Ibrahim disclosed that he once lived in Trump Tower, New York, owned by Donald Trump, and also regards President Tinubu as his “political father.”

“I know them — their praxis and their taxonomies. They simply jaw-jaw, not war-war!” he said, ending his message on a cheerful note.

The senator’s remarks come amid the designation of Nigeria as ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by Trump and his recent threat of a possible military action on Nigeria by the US Department of War over Christian genocide claims.

