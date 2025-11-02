What’s Gov Abiodun Doing About Ota Roads?

For residents of Ota in Ogun State, the recent protest by the town’s branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the deplorable state of roads in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was simply commendable.

In fact, for too long many were wondering for how long would the people in the area remain silent before they cry out.

The protest, which commenced in the early hours of October 25, 2025, saw the lawyers marching through major streets to the popular Sango market where part of the dilapidated flyover had collapsed.

The lawyers demanded urgent attention of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government.

NBA Chairperson, Mrs. Kelubia A. Ajose, further described the situation as “intolerable and dangerous,” lamenting that residents and motorists have continued to suffer due to years of government neglect.

She appealed to Governor Abiodun, and his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, to intervene without delay.

She added that they would continue to use every lawful means to ensure the voices of Ado-Odo Ota residents are heard until these roads are fixed.

The NBA chair specifically mentioned the Ota–Idiroko Road, Oju ore Area, Atan–Agbara Road, and Sango–Ota Road as priority areas requiring immediate attention. She noted that the poor condition of these roads has caused untold hardship, leading to lost man-hours, economic stagnation, and a spike in criminal activities.

In truth, anybody would go through Ota and not wonder why the city is so chaotic. There is no sign or a resemblance of government – state or local – presence in the area. The roads are in total disrepair—endangering lives, damaging vehicles, and crippling business activities daily. In fact, it is a nightmare for everyone.

Ota is supposed to be a major industrial town, but it has been neglected and ignored for too long to rot. What is really annoying to many is that with the huge population and economic activities in the town, huge revenue is generated by the federal, state and local governments.

That the roads in the area are in a deplorable condition when the state and local governments are generating huge internal revenue and receiving huge allocations from the federal government is depressing.