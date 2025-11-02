NELFUND: Student Loan Application Hits One Million

* N116bn has been disbursed so far

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disclosed that records on its portal indicates that application for student loan has hit one million.

The Director, Strategic Communications,

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement on Sunday, noted that over N116 billion has been disbursed to students so far.

“This covers both institutional fees and upkeep allowances to students across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education nationwide.

“This milestone reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to human capital development and inclusive growth, restoring faith in government-led social empowerment programmes and making higher education more accessible to all Nigerians,” Oluwatuyi said.

NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, described it as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey towards equitable education financing.

He said: “Crossing the one million mark represents more than data; it represents renewed hope for a generation of Nigerians determined to rise above financial barriers to education. It is a testament to visionary leadership, sound policy design and the collective efforts of all stakeholders driving this transformative agenda.”

He reaffirmed NELFUND’s commitment to continuous process improvement, ensuring that every qualified Nigerian student regardless of background or location, can access education funding with transparency, efficiency and dignity.

“With this milestone, NELFUND stands as a shining example of a government initiative that is working, authentic, effective and truly transformative. The programme demonstrates that when leadership, vision, and accountability align, lasting change is possible,” he added.

He maintained that NELFUND is a non-discriminatory initiative that benefits Nigerians of all faiths and tribes, Christians, Muslims, and others across diverse ethnic backgrounds, adding that it helps unify the country by providing equal access to education and fostering shared progress.

“As the NELFUND continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that no Nigerian is denied the opportunity to learn, grow, or contribute to national progress because of financial limitations,” he added.











