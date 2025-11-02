  • Sunday, 2nd November, 2025

Fashion Intersects with Arts in LasGidi  Exhibition

Life & Style

Art doesn’t live in one dimension and definitely not in Lagos aka LasGidi, a place where every corner reveals another story, another style, another way of seeing things. Whether it’s the hustle and bustle or the panache, you would hear things like “Eko for show”.

Contemporary African art is evolving astronomically and LasGidi is a hub, expressed in several media that refuse simple categorization. Our culture is multifaceted, layered like the city itself, each stratum revealing new treasures, new truths, new ways of being bold.

This Lagos Art Week, Ini Gallery presents LASGIDI, an exhibition where art and fashion intersect in ways that inspire. Tola Wewe, Victor Ekpuk, Anthony Nsofor, Jamila Okubo, Fola David, Anjoreen Couture and Idera Oyeneye showcase rare and unique pieces that boldly express the depth, complexity, and unapologetic brilliance of African creativity across paintings, wearables, and sensory experiences . These artists understand what Lagos has always known: that true expression requires layers of meaning, of technique, of courage.

From traditional motifs reinterpreted through contemporary lenses to wearable art that transform everyday adornment into powerful statements, each piece in this exhibition invites deeper engagement. Look once and see beauty. Look again and discover philosophy. Look closer still and find revolution.

Each work is a layer. Each artist, a voice !

