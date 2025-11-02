CHRISTOPHER KOLADE: SIMPLY UNFORGETTABLE 

OLUSEGUN AGANGA pays tribute to Christopher Kolade, a beacon of integrity

I received the news of the passing of our Life Patron, Dr Christopher Kolade, ace broadcaster, administrator, business leader, diplomat and teacher, with a profound sense of loss and sadness. Widely revered as one of Nigeria’s most principled and visionary leaders, his influence on the Nigerian Leadership Initiative (NLI) Community, which he helped shape through his mentorship and values-driven leadership, was not just profound but transformative. His passing has therefore left us with a big vacuum, but his legacy of integrity and service to the Fatherland will continue to inspire us.

As the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom two decades ago, Dr Kolade guided the Nigeria Leadership Initiative’s mission to cultivate values-based leadership among emerging Nigerian leaders. His emphasis on character, competence, and service to the nation and humanity became the bedrock of NLI’s ethos. And his mentorship has reached over 400 Senior Fellows, Fellows, and Associates across all public, corporate, and non-profit sectors, with a global reach.

The influence of Dr Kolade is evident in the impactful roles these mentees have taken up in leading national, multilateral, corporate, and non-governmental organisations within and beyond Nigeria. Significantly, many of these mentees, representing diverse backgrounds and experiences, have actively nurtured the next generation of leaders, thereby creating an ongoing legacy.

While Dr Kolade’s passing marks the end of an era, his legacy lives on in the institutions he built, the leaders he mentored, and the values he championed. The tribute sent to the family by the NLI reflects both a deep gratitude and renewed commitment to continuing his work—creating a Nigeria led by integrity, vision, and service. As has been attested to by many Nigerians, he led by example and was a paragon of integrity. He preached what he believed and practised what he preached. We are committed to upholding his work and ensuring his legacy endures.

From quiet moments of encouragement to bold acts of generosity, Dr Kolade has been a guiding light. His strength has inspired us, his compassion has comforted us, and his integrity has set a standard we strive to uphold. He generously gave us his time, energy, and heart; we are profoundly grateful. We will never forget his contributions, and we deeply respect and appreciate them. Dr Kolade stood firm in every challenge and shared freely in every joy; his spirit shines through in every memory we hold dear. He taught us that greatness is not measured by accolades but by the lives we touch and the love we give.

At the Nigeria Leadership Initiative, we join Dr Kolade’s vast network of friends, colleagues, associates, and well-wishers across Nigeria and the globe in mourning his loss. We share in his family’s grief and offer them our deep and sincere condolences. As we declare our commitment to continuing with the good work he started, we pledge to sustain his legacy by dedicating a fitting and sustainable project in his honour as a mark of our gratitude and appreciation.

We delightfully recall our unforgettable experience with Dr Kolade in 2006, when he joined the pioneer class of NLI Senior Fellows for four days of intensive leadership seminar led by moderators from the Aspen Institute, Colorado at The Grove, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. He was a consummate educator—knowledgeable, passionate about Nigeria and values-based leadership, and deeply skilled at translating complex ideas into meaningful insights for experienced professionals. We also remember the sumptuous dinner Mrs Beatrice Kolade gave the Senior Fellows afterwards.

The pioneer Senior Fellows class included foremost Investment banker, Bayo Ogunlesi, CON; banking icons – Jim Ovia, CON; Tony Elumelu, CON; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, CON; Professor Jacob Oluponna (Harvard University), Professor Tayo Akinwande (MIT), Professor Femi Oyebode, Ambassador Ayo Oke, CFR; Bishop Mathew Kukah, Mrs Bola Adesola, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, Mr Asue Ighodalo, Mr Dele Olojede, Mr Oye Hassan Odukale, Professor Reuben Obaro, Dr Seyi Solebo, Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, Mr Jimi Morgan, Dr Festus Dada, Dame Bridget Itsueli, Mr Gboyega Delano, Dr Lola Oni, MBE, and Mr Jide Zetlin. The subsequent classes of Senior Fellows included former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON; Mr Moyo Ajekigbe (NLI Board), Dr Titi Banjoko (NLI Board), Mallam Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim (NLI Board), Mr Udo Udoma, CON; Mrs Maryam Uwais, MFR; Mr John Momoh, Dr Reuben Abati, Dr (Mrs) Sarah Alade, OON; Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Dr Okey Enelamah, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and Professor Tunji Olaopa. Professor Muhammed Ali Pate, the current Coordinating Minister of Health, Mr Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN, Prof. Tayo Adeleke, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, Mr Folusho Philips, Mr Gbolade Oshibodu, Mrs. Clare Omatseye, Mrs Funke Opeke, Mrs Sola David-Borha, Ms. Hauwa Magoro, Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed, Mr. Fela Durotoye, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq and Dr. Tunde Ajia. The Fellow and Associate Classes have distinguished Nigerians who are in leadership roles in Nigeria, Europe, US and Asia.

On a personal note, I have several profound memories of Dr Kolade, but one stands out.

Shortly before Dr Kolade left the UK as High Commissioner in 2007, I hosted a dinner in his honour. Those who attended included the Archbishop of Canterbury at the time, Baron Rowan Douglas Williams; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps in the Royal Household of the Sovereign, Sir Anthony Figgis; Conservative politician, Baroness Lynda Chaulker and several others. And they all paid glowing tributes to Kolade. But it was Lord Brian Griffith, a senior director at Goldman Sachs at the time, who shared an anecdote that many found striking. He was in New York, United States, and had taken a cab whose driver turned out to be of Nigerian descent. When they got talking, Brian asked the driver whether he knew anyone called Christopher Kolade. The driver, according to Brian, could not hide his excitement as he began to extol the virtues of Kolade as one of the most respected men in his country. Although the driver admitted he had never met Kolade, he told Brian not to pay just because he (Brian) knew Kolade personally.

With eternal gratitude and admiration, we honour Dr Christopher Kolade’s life and work, a true beacon of integrity who served his country and humanity to the very end.

Aganga, CON, former Minister for Trade and Investment and NLI Founder.