Bokku Mart Apologises for Anti-Igbo Advertisement, Claims Offensive Publication Originated from External Influencer

Dike Onwuamaeze

Following the backlash that greeted its recent marketing campaign that profiled the Igbo ethnic group as cheats, the management of Bokku Mart has apologised, claiming that the content originated from an external influencer and was published by a third-party media firm without prior review by the company.

In a statement released over the weekend and titled “Bokku! Mart Stands for Unity and Respect,” the management said: “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by a video recently shared online that contained offensive and hurtful language.

“The language used in the video was unacceptable and deeply misaligned with Bokku’s values.”

It said: “While the content originated from an external influencer and was published by a third-party media firm without prior review by our team, we take full responsibility for its appearance on our platforms.”

It added: “We have since strengthened our content approval and vendor oversight processes to ensure such an incident never happens again. Bokku Mart is more than a retail brand; we are a proudly Nigerian company built on love for our people and communities.”

The offensive advertisement, which indulged in price comparison, said: “Just a girl. One random day, I walked into Bokku, and it was like, wait, this cannot be real.

“Bama sold for N2,450 in Bokku but N2,700 at the market. Gino Party JOLLOF is sold at N209 in Bokku but N250 at the market.

“So, you mean that I can get beans and garri Ijebu at Bokku without any omo Igbo cheating me.”

Reacting to the offensive publication, the Obasi Foundation for Justice, in a statement signed on October 30 by the Pen Pusher, Mr. Isaac Obasi, said that the Bokku Mart’s advert was a slap on the face of the Igbos and an affront to national unity.

The foundation also called for its withdrawal and a public apology.

Obasi said: “Our attention has been drawn to a disturbing and highly offensive advert released by Bokku Mart, featuring a young lady identified as Miss Adefolami Makanjuola, one of the company’s influencers.

“In the said advert, the influencer shamelessly declared that she buys her Ijebu garri from Bokku Mart without any ọmọ Igbo cheating her.

“This statement is not only deeply appalling and disrespectful, but it also represents one of the most reckless displays of ethnic bigotry and hate speech against the Igbo people in recent times.”

He claimed that the advert painted the Igbo ethnic group as cheats, criminals, and fraudsters, and described it as ‘a false and dangerous stereotype that undermines the spirit of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“For a corporate brand like Bokku Mart to approve, produce, and circulate such a divisive and discriminatory advert is an unforgivable act of corporate irresponsibility.

“It demonstrates a gross lack of sensitivity, professionalism, and respect for Nigeria’s cultural and ethnic diversity.

“No responsible brand should ever promote a message that encourages tribal hatred, ethnic profiling, or social division in any form,” Obasi said.

He said that “the Igbo people, like every other ethnic group in Nigeria, are hardworking, honest, and patriotic citizens who contribute immensely to the economic, social, and political growth of this nation.

“To label or portray them otherwise is to insult not only a people but also the very foundation of Nigeria’s unity.

“We, therefore, demand that Bokku Mart immediately withdraw the offensive advert from all its media platforms and tender a public and unreserved apology to the Igbo people and Nigerians at large.”