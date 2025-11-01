World Leaders, Education Ministers to Converge on Abu Dhabi over Learning Crisis

Omolabake Fasogbon

Amid deepening learning challenges, education ministers, innovators and leaders across the globe are set to converge in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to chart reforms at the World Schools Summit.

The summit holding in November at Yasmina British Academy will unite more than 1,000 education leaders, policymakers and technology partners to reshape learning strategies for 21st-century’s relevance and on harnessing education to build leadership for a better world.

Organisers of the summit, T4 Education, Aldar Education and the Emirates Foundation, with support from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) stated that the initiative comes amid growing concern that millions of children particularly in Africa and low-income regions risk being left behind by outdated curricula and weak digital infrastructure.

In recent World Bank assessments, over 70 per cent of 10-year-olds in developing nations cannot read and comprehend a simple story, a situation said to be worsened by COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the summit, Founder of T4 Education and the World Schools Summit, Vikas Pota, warned that the world stands at a critical crossroads, where failure to act on education could further fuel global instability.

He said, “We must take urgent action to halt runaway climate change, adapt as AI revolutionises our economies, promote peace in the face of destructive conflicts, and tackle the most enduring inequalities.

“A better world is possible, but only if leaders from across the planet, from governments to businesses, NGOs, academia and tech, recognise that at the heart of all these crucial questions lies education. I am proud to be bringing these leaders together at the summit, as I invite participants from Nigeria and around the world to join us.”

Among leaders expected at the summit include Chief Technologist for Learning and Sustainability at Google, Ben Gomes; CEO of CAMFED and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025, Angeline Murimirwa and Director at the Brookings Institution, Rebecca Winthrop amongst others.

Also to dominate discussions at the summit is employing technology and AI in reshaping classrooms, with insights from global giants like Microsoft, Google, and HP.

Director at Microsoft Elevate, Caroline Mutepfa said, “AI-driven tools and personalised learning pathways are key to empowering educators and students, building confidence and career readiness. We’re excited to explore responsible AI integration in classrooms and learn from global education leaders.”

A highlight of the event is the unveiling of The Global EdTech Prize meant to recognise and reward tech solutions in education. Finalists, comprising start-ups and non-profits, will pitch innovations live, with educators determining the winner through voting.