Two Giants. One Continent. Endless Gratitude

Chukwudum Ofomata





As a proud Nigerian and passionate believer in Africa’s potential, I feel deeply moved to honour the remarkable legacies of two visionary leaders, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the immediate past President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Prof. Benedict Oramah, who is also the immediate past President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Both sons of Nigeria, both sons of Africa, have redefined what it means to lead with purpose, passion, and pride in the service of a continent. These two quintessential men have not just led African institutions; they have shaped the story of African development and economic advancement in ways that will be felt for generations.

Akinwumi Adesina: Champion of Africa’s Bright Future

Adesina, the recipient of the prestigious 2017 World Food Prize for his outstanding contributions to agricultural transformation and food security in Africa, brought unmatched energy and clarity to the AfDB. He championed high-impact agricultural innovation, infrastructure development, and socioeconomic advancement with bold conviction.

He reminded us all that Africa is not a problem to be solved but a promise to be fulfilled. Under his leadership, the bank stood taller, more responsive, more transformative, and deeply rooted in the belief that Africa’s future is bright.

Benedict Oramah: Architect of Africa’s Trade Renaissance

Oramah, with calm brilliance, was a force behind Africa’s trade renaissance. Through Afreximbank, he opened new corridors of opportunity, pioneering groundbreaking financing in different sectors across the continent and supporting African exporters. He was instrumental in creating a mechanism that transformed intra-African trade by spearheading the establishment of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), a revolutionary initiative that enables seamless cross-border transactions in local currencies.

He led the development of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) support framework. His tenure was defined by quiet strength, sharp intellect, and a deep commitment to African self-reliance.

Two Leaders, One Legacy of Transformation

Together, these two leaders exemplified what it means to serve with vision. They turned institutions into instruments of transformation and made boardrooms believe again in the African dream. Their departure is not an end, but a torch passed on, one that will continue to light the path for generations of African leaders to come.

With Heart, For Africa

I celebrate them today not just as brilliant minds but also as leaders who showed up for Africa, consistently, boldly, and with heart.

You have inspired many of us to dream bigger, serve better, and stay rooted in purpose. Africa is proud.

Thank you, Dr. Adesina. Thank you, Prof. Oramah.

Ofomata is a global brand and marketing strategist with over 18 years of experience building brands across Africa. He’s passionate about storytelling, cultural relevance, and go-to-market execution in emerging markets.