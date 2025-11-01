Tinubu Responds to Trump, Says Nigeria Has Constitutional Guarantee to Protect Citizens of All Faiths

.Declares nation is opposed to religious persecution

.Expresses his govt’s readiness to work with US and international community to deepen cooperation on protection of citizens of all faiths

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday declared that there is religious tolerance in the country saying it’s explicitly stated in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

Reacting to US President, Donald Trump’s classification of Nigeria a country of particular concern over alleged religious persecution, the President stressed that Nigeria has constitutional guarantees to protect Nigerians of all faiths, adding that his two and half year-old administration is opposed to religious persecution and will on no ground encourage it.

President Tinubu in a six-paragraph release stated, inter alia: “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”