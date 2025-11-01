Tech Week 2025 Holds in December, to Fashion Delta’s Digital Future

Science ministry targets 10,000 attendees

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In a daring move to explore and exploit the digital economy space, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved plans by the Delta State Government to host the Delta Tech Week 2025, regarded as a major technology initiative geared towards promotion of innovation, job creation, digital networking and development across the state.

Themed as “Building Delta’s Digital Future,” the event is scheduled for the first week of December 2025 in Asaba, and will feature exhibitions, hackathons, hands-on summits and interaction, awards as well as a job fair for tech enthusiasts, developers and young innovators.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Daniel Odigie Odinigwe, who.disclosed this to newsmen while unveiling the programme in Asaba, said that the event was conceived to bring together people who are holding their own in the tech space but need exposure and recognition in the broader digital economy.

The five-day programme approved by the state government will feature a spectrum of activities, including a Hackathon, Delta Tech Experience, Ecosystem Summit and Awards, Women in Tech 4.0 Summit and DevFest, a developers’ conference powered by Google Developer Groups (GDG), the commissioner noted.

Odinigwe, who said that the event targeted more than 10,000 attendees, reiterated that the state government was deliberately providing fertile ground for Delta youths to develop digitally through expasion of access to platforms that promote digital literacy, sharpening of skills, job creation, and self-reliance under the M.O.R.E development blueprint.

The administration will replicate across the state the ICT and CBT Centre recently opened in Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, he assured, in order to boost the human capital development and employment creation efforts of the state government through improving access to the global digital economy.

He stressed that the state educational policy and programme on digital learning and innovation in coding, app development, data analytics, artificial intelligence and basic computer literacy was justified by the fact that digital knowledge was no longer optional in today’s world.

Dr Odinigwe said, “We have a lot of talented young people in Delta who are building amazing things. Delta Tech Week 2025 will give them a platform to showcase their skills and connect with diverse opportunities.

“I assure you that this event will not just be about talking; it will be about creating real impact. We want to put Delta State prominently on Nigeria’s technology map.”

According to the commissioner, Delta Tech Week 2025 represents the inaugural flagship technology festival put together by the Delta State Government through his ministry, in partnership with startups, co-operates, academia, and ecosystem enablers.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Rocky Ighoyota, emphasized that the goal of the novel Delta Tech Week was to give youths the opportunity to solve real problems using digital technology.

“Participants will work in teams to create tech solutions for challenges affecting Delta State. They will also have the opportunity to showcase their work to investors and the public,” he said.

According to him, three categories of prizes and awards will be given to the best teams for creating valuable innovations that would ultimately elevate Delta State in the digital sphere.

Also speaking, Director of Science and Technology, Mrs Nkechi Chukwurah, described the Delta Tech Experience as a fair for tech innovators as it will basically be an exhibition of various tech solutions.

Mrs Chukwurah said, “It’s like a trade fair; booths will be provided for inventors and innovators to display their work. We already have people developing solutions that can solve local problems.”

While assuring that the ministry was ready to deliver the maiden edition of the Delta Tech Week, she disclosed that the exhibition will take place on Day-Two of the Week at The Marque, Asaba, adding that it would enable “participants to meet inventors, explore innovations, and experience new ideas first-hand”.

Several private sector players attended the unveiling of the programme in Asaba, including Charles Omordia, CEO of SchoolVille, who commended the Oborevwori administration for boldly supporting the state’s technology ecosystem in providing realtime solutions.

“For a long time, we’ve been pushing for this kind of opportunity; and, I must commend the Commissioner for making it happen,” Omordia pointed out. “We want to see how much technology can help in gas processing, electric vehicle development, and industrial growth. There will be exhibitions of new products and services.”

Similarly, Paul Okoro, Founder and CEO of Waffi Hub and Convener of the Delta Tech Ecosystem Summit and Awards, said that the summit will highlight how technology can drive economic transformation.

“The theme of our summit is ‘Reimagining Delta: A $100 Billion Economy Powered by Technology.’ Delta’s economy is about $15 billion now, but we can grow it to $100 billion in the next 20 years through innovation.

“We are also working to raise a $5 million investment fund to support startups in Delta. That way, our young innovators can build locally instead of moving away,” Okoro said.

In the same vein, Cynthia Orife, CEO of Coriftech and Convener of the Women in Tech Summit, said that the event will give special attention to women in different areas, like how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for innovation and growing their business.

“The theme is ‘AI for Impact: Empowering African Women for Global Innovation.’ We want to teach women how to use AI to improve their businesses and build tech-driven careers,” she said.

“We are using this platform to build more tech leaders. It will bring women together to showcase their potential and prove that women in Delta State are ready to thrive.”