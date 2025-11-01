Solving Nigeria’s Auto Financing Challenges: Jaiz Bank Leads as 25th Abuja International Motor Fair Holds

As Nigeria’s premier automotive showcase, the 25th Abuja International Motor Fair takes centre stage from November 18-21, 2025 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, with a strong focus on Auto Financing and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. As Nigeria grapples with auto financing challenges, Jaiz Bank PLC is leading a transformative shift towards sustainable transport solutions. The bank’s recent proposal to the Katsina State Government (KTSG) for the supply of Hongqi E-QM5 Plus 2024 Model Electric Vehicles (EVs) marks a significant step in aligning national development with global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. This initiative sets a powerful precedent ahead of the 25th Abuja International Motor Show, where auto financing is a key theme.

The proposal, targeted for the use of the State’s Executive members, outlines a comprehensive plan to transition the government’s fleet to electric vehicles. The move is aimed at reducing the state’s carbon footprint, achieving significant operational cost savings, and enhancing KTSG’s brand image as a forward-thinking institution. This vision is backed by Jaiz Bank’s bespoke and flexible corporate financing solutions, designed to make EV adoption seamless for public and private institutions.

A Landmark Proposal for Sustainable Governance

The centrepiece of the proposal is the sophisticated Hongqi E-QM5 Plus electric sedan, a vehicle that blends advanced technology, elegant design, and executive comfort. With an impressive range of 560km per full charge, a rapid charging time of 0.7 hours, and a top speed of 160 km/h, the vehicle is engineered for both long-distance efficiency and a smooth, high-tech executive ride.

Key benefits for the State Governments as highlighted in the proposal include:

Sustainability Leadership: Positioning participating States as pioneers in eco-friendly public sector transportation. Operational Cost Savings: Drastically reduced expenditure on fuel and maintenance compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Executive Comfort: Providing silent, smooth, and premium rides for state officials; and Long-Term Value: Backed by an 8-year warranty and robust battery technology.

Expert Insights: Auto Financing as a Catalyst for Change

Commenting on this innovative approach, the Bank, stated, “The future of mobility is green, and the future of asset acquisition is flexible financing. Our proposal is more than a transaction; it’s a blueprint for how Nigerian institutions can sustainably modernize their fleets. We have moved beyond traditional auto loans to create bespoke, sharia-compliant lease-to-own plans that de-risk the transition to EVs for our clients. The Abuja International Motor Show is the perfect platform to showcase this model to the nation.”

Auto financing experts have lauded this move, noting its potential to reshape the market. Mrs. Adebola Adesoga, an Automotive Industry Analyst, remarked, “this initiative is a game-changer. It addresses the two biggest hurdles to EV adoption in Nigeria: upfront cost and infrastructure anxiety.

By bundling the vehicle with a tailored financing solution and after-sales service partnerships, they are creating a viable pathway for institutional adoption. This is the kind of innovative thinking that will be central to discussions at the upcoming motor show.”

A Call to Action for Banks and Governments: This Jaiz Bank’s pioneering effort serves as a direct challenge and invitation to other commercial banks and state governments. The success of this pilot proposal could catalyze a nationwide shift towards green mobility, creating new markets and financing opportunities.

The 25th Abuja International Motor Show presents an unmissable opportunity for stakeholders to engage with this evolving landscape. Financial institutions are encouraged to book their stands to showcase their own innovative financing products, while state governments are urged to attend to explore viable, cost-effective solutions for their transport needs.