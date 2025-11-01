Seplat Energy Commits to Supporting Education in Edo, Delta

*Pioneer education centre wins PEARLS quiz 2025

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company, has expressed determination to continue to promote excellence in education in the country, particularly in the states of Edo and Delta.

Seplat Energy, in partnership with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), made the pledge at the PEARLs Quiz Competition for secondary schools in Edo and Delta States.

Pioneer Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, emerged first-place winner of the 2025 edition of the Seplat PEARLs Quiz Competition for secondary schools in the stares held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

The Centre went home with the star prize of N10 million at the grand finale of the PEARLS Quiz organised by Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Aside the handsome amount, which is meant for equipping the winning school’s ICT centre, each of the participating students of the victorious institution also went home with N100,000 and several other items.

The second and third placed schools; Notre Dame College, Ozoro, Delta State and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Benin, Edo State, received five million naira and three million naira, respectively, as their rewards.

Nonetheless, the fourth-placed school, Ogini Model College, Ogharefe-Oghara, Delta State, went home with a consolation prize for participation.

PEARLs, which stands for Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders, is one of Seplat Energy JV’s flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives geared towards the promotion of academic excellence, nurturing critical thinking, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

In addition to the quiz competition, the grand finale also featured the STEAM Innovation Challenge, where students showcased inventive projects in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Under the STEAM Challenge, the top three projects were awarded cash prizes and commendations for creativity, functionality, and real-world problem-solving potential.

The first prize of one million naira went to Hollywood International School, Asaba, Delta State, who presented a multi-functional academic laboratory.

In second place was the Pioneer Education Centre, Benin, Edo State, which got N500,000 prize money, while Women Affairs Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State, took the third position and N250,000.

In his remarks, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, represented by Ms Orode Uduaghan, Delta State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, commended the Seplat JV for the PEARLs Quiz initiative, which he noted has greatly impacted students in Edo and Delta states for many years.

Oborevwori said, “Today, we celebrate not just a contest but the brilliance, promise and potential of our young people, the true future of our states and our nation. On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend profound appreciation to Seplat Energy and the NNPC Joint Venture for their consistent and impactful investment in education.

“The PEARLS quiz, which translates to promoting exceptional and respectable Leaders, is a shining example of corporate social responsibility that aligns perfectly with our developmental vision.

“For years, this initiative has provided a vibrant platform for students to demonstrate intellect, self-confidence, and character while promoting the culture of academic excellence.

“The scholarships, awards and educational resources you provide continue to enrich our educational landscape and nurture future leaders”.

The governor urged the participants and winners to remain focused and committed so as to use the confidence gained to build on their brilliance for greater success in the future.

In her opening remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, represented by Hadiza Garbati, General Manager, Government Relations of Seplat, welcomed the governments of Delta and Edo States and congratulated all the participants, particularly those who made it to the grand finale.

The initiative, she pointed out, was conceived for promoting exceptional and respectable leaders, dating back to 2012, which has seen Sepalt being active in host communities and helping to guide students in the right direction.

She noted that by the quality of participation in this year’s edition, the students have demonstrated that the initiative is already bearing fruits by nurturing young people.

“A school might be going home today with the prize, but you are all winners, and I congratulate you.

“The most important aspect was the learning which each participant had taken from the PEARLs Quiz to make him or her a better person in the journey of life,” she said.

Moreover, she commended the teachers, many of who had also been trained under various CSI initiatives of Seplat for encouraging the students to make the 2025 PEARLs Quiz the huge success it has turned out to become.

Dr Emmanuel Iyamu, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, represented by Abudukadiri Ikoghade, Director, School Support Service in the ministry, lauded the Seplat JV for what he described as positively impacting the students and creating a positive academic environment in Edo and Delta States.

Iyamu said, “This competition represents a remarkable platform for promoting and rewarding academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and healthy competition among our students. Its impact in inspiring hard work, nurturing confidence, and encouraging brilliance among young minds in Edo and Delta States cannot be overemphasised. Today, we are not only celebrating the intellectual achievements of our students but also reaffirming our collective commitment to education as a powerful tool for shaping the future.

“On behalf of the Edo State Ministry of Education, I express sincere gratitude to NNPC/Seplat Energy Plc for their unwavering support and investment in education.

“Your commitment to giving back to the communities and states where you operate is truly commendable. Through initiatives such as the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), which enhances teacher capacity, the STEAM Labs Project that supports innovation and practical learning in schools, and this PEARL Quiz Competition that builds the confidence and academic prowess of our students, you have demonstrated exemplary corporate citizenship.”

On his part, Nicolas Foucart, Managing Director of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), represented by the Corporate Communication Department’s Godwin Ijiga expressed joy at the enthusiasm and brilliance demonstrated by the participants across Edo and Delta States.

Foucart commended the students for participating and making it to this stage, expressing gratitude to the Edo and Delta state governments for the conducive atmosphere for business to thrive and be in a position to give back to society.

Noting that all the participants are already winners, he said, “To all the students, I want to say congratulations for making it this stage”.

The grand finale of the character-moulding, knowledge-impacting initiative also featured other impactful packages, including health talks focused on the girl-child, by Emo Udobong-Ntia, General Manager, Corporate Services at Seplat Energy; and an Inspiration Talk session by Ogechukwu Udeagha, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs, Seplat Energy.

The guest lecturer, Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary, Seplat Energy Plc, also spoke on the topic, ‘Cultivating a Culture of Excellence’, where she charged the audience “to strive to know what quality is and strive for it”.