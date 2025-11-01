According to the African Pension Supervisor Association, “600 million of the 778 million working-age population in Africa are excluded from formal pension and social protection arrangements and face the grim prospect of living in extreme poverty for over 20 years after they are too old to work.”

The possibility of multi-dimensional Retirement poverty is real for over 600 million working-class people in the African continent, and that also includes over 60-70million working-age Nigerians who do not have active pension savings for their retirement to provide the necessary financial buffers they need in retirement and old age. This avoidable economic tsunami will become inevitable for many Africans in their old age after retirement, without a concerted effort to address the failure of systematic and institutionalized Retirement Planning for African burgeoning workforces in both formal and informal sectors of the economy.

The unfortunate stories of millions of public and private sector retirees on the streets across the globe, bemoaning the excruciating difficulty of meeting the various needs of retirement and old age with their meagre retirement savings, and millions of others living at the mercy of their children and family members, have become a regular news feature and headlines across Nigeria and the globe. If there is a phenomenon that even migration does not address, it is the challenge of poor and a lack of Retirement planning across all nations and labour jurisdictions.

These are compelling motivations for why Dr. Olayiwola Oladapo, a Retirement Planning innovation leader and expert, wrote the groundbreaking and call-to-action book titled “Retirement Reinvented and Deconstructed: Game-Changing Strategies for Blissful Retirement” to help address the many multi-dimensional requirements for effective retirement planning for anyone who is looking forward to having a great experience in retirement and old age.

Retirement is not your regular book on Retirement Planning but a bold and innovative reimagining of global principles, concepts, and practices of retirement planning through the groundbreaking Global 9-Pillar Retirement Planning Model. It is the A-to-Z guide to achieving a blissful retirement, no matter who you are or where you live or work. It serves as a blueprint for a fulfilling retirement. The book is an ideal guide to creating a practical plan and roadmap for the retirement you deserve. It is the essential manual for anyone seeking a memorable and blissful experience in their final years.

The book is a radical and evolutionary reimagination of the global principles, concepts, and practices of retirement planning through the innovative Global 9-Pillar Retirement Planning Model to address the need for planning retirement as a marathon process over a 30–35-year planning window.

The 9-Pillar Retirement Planning Model addresses the critical requirements for effective retirement planning, including the need for periodic personal objective assessment of retirement planning effectiveness, the need to plan for Physical, mental, social, and financial well-being in retirement. It also addresses the unique needs of women planning for their retirement against the odds of seven additional challenges they face in the process compared to men.

The model especially caters to the need for people to plan adequately and proactively for fulfilling purpose, dealing with 2,000 hours of idle time annually in retirement, in addition to creating and securing lasting legacies. The model recognizes the critical role of an enabling ecosystem and contributors that include the government, employers, the labour institutions, the retirement savings fiduciaries, and international development stakeholders in ensuring a successful retirement planning process. A full graphic representation of this model can be found on https://syaretire.tech/about.

The 9-Pillar Retirement Planning Model is Oladapo’s unique contribution to the body of knowledge and practice of Total Retirement planning and management. It has also led to the development of innovative and registered trademarked concepts around retirepreneurship and who a retirepreneur is.

Oladapo’s book on retirement is based on over 22 years of consulting, policy advisory, and conducting field-based ethnographic research and engagements with diverse stakeholders on retirement planning. He has worked with a diverse workforce audience, including individuals from the private, public, development, and informal sectors. The book also reflects numerous years of capacity-building efforts with senior leaders in the military and the organised private and public sectors.

The book is the A-Z of the multi-dimensional requirements for effective Retirement Planning beyond just financial planning, regardless of who you are or where you live or work. The book is the practical and perfect guide to developing a workable plan and roadmap for the retirement of your dream.

It received glowing endorsements from global, national business and thought leaders like Mr. Udom Inoyo, the ex-Vice Chairman of Exxon Mobil in Nigeria and the former President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Nigeria, Egnr. Adeleye Falade, the CEO/ MD of LNLG Brunei, Mr. Aderemi Atanda, the MD/ CEO of Remita and Chair of the Coordination Committee for the Fintech CEOs and Founders Forum, and Ms.Maureen Ideozu, Belbin Regional Representative in Nigeria

Their endorsements through a very inspirational foreword and thought thought-provoking personal testimonial are a validation of the strategic value of the book to the process of Retirement Planning for everybody desirous of a blissful and fulfilling retirement experience.

The production of the book was overseen by Mr. Adegbola Adesina, an international publishing consultant based in the United States and the CEO of Smarthands Consulting. He has been involved in the publication of 100 books covering various genres of human interests in Nigeria. His extensive experience as a reputable publisher, as the former Deputy Managing Director of the CSS group, and years of experience in senior publishing roles, as Chief Operating Officer at Odade-Lexis-Nexis and working with Spectrum Books, ensured that the book’s production met international standards.

To underscore the international relevance of the book to the global discourse on reinventing the retirement planning process and outcomes, the book was published by Lulu, the American leading print-on-demand publisher, and the ebook, soft and hard copy formats can be ordered on their links below: https://bit.ly/3FsQKSi; https://bit.ly/3DHLTw2

https://bit.ly/4kAYRMN

Hoping that the retirement phase will be great without a well-coordinated and deliberate plan is not a strategy but a phantom hope.

Retirement Reinvented and Deconstructed: Game-Changing Strategies for Blissful Retirement by Dr. Olayiwola Oladapo, an expert in Retirement Planning and Organizational Development, is a must-read book for everyone in the work phase of life as they plan for the inevitable phase of retirement and old age.