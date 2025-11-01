Political Rifts Deepen in Osun APC as Oyetola Faces Accusations of Nepotism, Favouritism

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Tensions have erupted within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State as former Governor Gboyega Oyetola faces allegations of nepotism and bias over his perceived support for former Finance Commissioner Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, as his preferred candidate ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

In a strongly worded open letter addressed to Oyetola and circulated widely on Thursday, Adedamola Adeoye, a political analyst based in the United Kingdom, accused the former governor of “inflicting nepotism and division” on Osun politics through his handling of party affairs and endorsement of Oyebamiji.

Adeoye claimed that Oyetola’s leadership style had alienated key members of his former cabinet and fractured the party’s internal unity. According to him, out of the 40 cabinet members who served under Oyetola, fewer than ten remain politically aligned with him.

“Your tenure was characterised by favoritism and exclusion,” the letter read in part. “You were never a unifier. The brightest among your team members are not following your preferred line. You are not excellent at all.”

The open letter also cited alleged violent incidents linked to Oyebamiji’s supporters during recent political engagements across the state. Adeoye alleged that some campaign activities under the “AMBO” group led to clashes in areas such as Gbongan, Isokan, and Irewole, with several party members reportedly injured.

“The same day Oyebamiji’s thugs fought in Isokan Local Government boundary with Irewole, they also clashed in Gbongan, leaving many injured,” Adeoye wrote, accusing Oyetola of turning a blind eye to the growing crisis

He further criticised Oyetola’s decision to allow Oyebamiji’s use of the IleriOluwa House, previously associated with his own 2018 campaign, as a base for political mobilisation. Adeoye described the move as “a betrayal of leadership neutrality” within the APC.

The letter also revisited Oyetola’s record in office, particularly his handling of the state’s finances and workers’ welfare. Adeoye alleged that despite leaving N14 billion in government accounts, the administration failed to clear outstanding salaries and pensions, which he described as “a major source of resentment among workers.”

He said “If you succeed in imposing Oyebamiji, be prepared for another defeat,” he warned, recalling Oyetola’s loss to Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2022. “You have lost touch with the people, and your endorsement will only deepen the APC’s woes.”

He also urged Oyetola to reconsider his political strategy, warning that persistent internal divisions could undermine the APC’s chances in the 2026 election.

However, party sources told THISDAY that growing discontent among stakeholders, especially in the Osun Central and West senatorial districts, may intensify calls for a more open and democratic primary process.

Neither Oyetola nor Oyebamiji had publicly responded to the allegations as of press time. However, some loyalists close to the former governor dismissed the letter as “an attempt by opposition figures to sow discord” within the APC.

Observers say the coming months will be crucial for the Osun APC as it attempts to rebuild its image and rally unity ahead of the next governorship race.